Shah Rukh Khan movie makes Rs 400 Crore fastest in Bollywood
Another day, another box office record broken by Shah Rukh Khan Pathane, now the fastest Hindi film past the Rs 400 crore mark. The film was released on January 25 and just wrapped up its second weekend in theaters. Sunday’s earnings of Rs 27.50 crore took the film’s domestic box office total to Rs 414.50 crore, business analyst Taran Adarsh has reported. “Pathane is 400 not come out. Remains an unstoppable force, packs a whopping Rs 63.50 crore in weekend 2 (Hindi). A great jump on (second) Saturday and Sunday adds power to the big total. (Week 2) Friday 13.50 crore, Saturday 22.50 crore, Sunday 27.50 crore. Total Rs 414.50 crores. Hindi. India biz,” Mr Adarsh tweeted.
PathaneThe Tamil and Telugu versions grossed 1 crore in ticket sales on Sunday, bringing the total collected by the dubs to Rs 15.40 crore. See the break here:
#pathaan is 400 NOT OUT Remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, packs a MASSIVE 63.50 cr into weekend 2 [#Hindi] EXCELLENT jump on [second] Sat and Sun adds power to the BIG TOTAL [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr. Total: 414.50 cr. #Hindi. #India business.
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023
#pathaan#tamil + #telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lakes, Sat 75 lakes, Sun 1 cr. Total: 15.40 cr.
NOTE: #pathaan#Hindi + #tamil + #telugu *combined* biz: 429.90 cr. #India business. Net BOC.
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023
On Sunday evening, Taran Adarsh reported that Pathane was set to make the fastest Rs 400 crore in Hindi film history. The Hindi dubs of Baahubali: the conclusion And KGF: Chapter 2 now in second and third place, they broke the 400 mark on day 15 and day 23, respectively.
PATHAAN' THE FASTEST TO ENTER THE CLUB 400 CR #pathaan crosses the enviable bar of 400 cr [Nett BOC; #Hindi] In #India Today [Sun]
#pathaan: Day 12
#Baahubali2#Hindi: Day 15
#KGF2#Hindi: Day 23#India business. Net BOC. #Hindi version only. pic.twitter.com/TMMNYIaCG9
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2023
Pathane topped Aamir Khan’s lifetime domestic box office collection Dangal last week and is now second only to the Hindi versions of Baahubali: the conclusion And KGF: Chapter 2.
#pathaan will exceed the *lifetime biz* of #Dangal TODAY [Sat] Everything is ready to release the 3RD MOST PROFITABLE *HINDI* FILM…

TOP 5
TOP 5
1. #Baahubali2#Hindi
2. #KGF2#Hindi
3. #pathaan
4. #Dangal
5. #Sanju
Net BOC. #India business. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/sFr2pb7Frb
Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2023
Set in Spy Universe by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathane stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone’s character to deal with a terrorist threat from rogue-turned agent Jim, played by John Abraham.
