Former administrator on trial after 12 deaths at Hollywood Hills nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. The manslaughter trial of the former administrator of the Hollywood Hills rehabilitation center began on Monday.

Although 12 patients died at the Broward County Nursing Home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo has been charged with nine counts of elderly or disabled manslaughter.

The state has more than 70 witnesses and 35 video clips to present to a six-person jury. With this evidence, they hope to show that the administrator was negligent.

But the defense says their client is not to blame and is being used as a scapegoat.

This tragedy was easily preventable, Broward Assistant District Attorney Chris Killoran said.

At Monday’s hearing, the lawyers played phone calls made by FPL employees informing them that the power had just shut off their chiller, disabling the air conditioning in the facilities.

The storm destroyed a transformer connecting the main air conditioning unit to the nursing home’s power grid, causing temperatures to soar.

Twelve deaths at the center had been declared homicides.

The calls were made on September 10, 2017, moments after Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida.

Authorities say patients began dying at the rehabilitation center days after the devastating hurricane hit South Florida amid widespread power outages.

Investigators said the center failed to evacuate patients as temperatures inside began to rise, even though a fully functioning hospital was across the street.

Former Hollywood police officer Xavier Santiago testified Monday. He said he began ordering a mandatory evacuation when faced with the sweltering conditions and patient deaths.

It made sense to get them out of the building, Santiago said.

The state says the fault lies with Carballo – an administrator and CEO of the center because he failed to act on it, getting elderly residents the help they needed when temperatures reached what witnesses said to be above 108 degrees.

State says Carballo went home instead.

This is a case of a captain who abandoned his ship, Killoran said.

But the defense argues that Carballo is not a medical expert with a bachelor’s degree in biology and an MBA, and did what he could to help residents. They said it was also in compliance with their contingency plan and the fault could lie with Florida, Power and Light.

It was an FPL fuse, on FPL property, defense attorney James Cobb said.

Judy Frum, a former head nurse at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, described the times she crossed the street and entered the nursing home to try to help in any way she could.

It was really hot, she said. I can only relate it to a car door, that when you open it, it hits you in the face, she said.

The houses license was suspended a few days after the storm and it was then closed.

Last year, charges against three nurses were dropped after the defense said early on that there were problems with the case when Hollywood police brought the charges without the help of the office of state attorneys.

Defense lawyers said last year that their clients were not to blame and that there were a number of opportunities for other staff to evacuate the 115 people inside the rehabilitation center after the power went out and residents were left without air conditioning for three days.

Testimony finished for the day on Monday at the end of the afternoon. The trial is expected to resume on Tuesday.