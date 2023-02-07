Entertainment
Kangana warns Bollywood couple who ‘spied’ on her: ‘Sudhar jao nahi toh…’ | Bollywood
On Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and opened up about a Bollywood couple who were “spying on” him. She didn’t take any names, but Reddit users were convinced Kangana was talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now, in another note shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana has revealed that after talking about ‘Casanova’ and his wife, who were ‘spying’ on him, she didn’t face any ‘suspicious activity’ around. she on Sunday, and was not being followed “with or without cameras”. Read also : Kangana Ranaut shares a cryptic note about casanova’ and his wife spying on him
Speaking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Anyone worried about me, please know that since last night there is no suspicious activity around me, no one is following me with or without a camera. .. dekho jo bhoot laton se mante hain woh toh sift laton se he mante hain (Those who don’t understand words need another way to make things clear to them).”
The actor further wrote as she issued a warning to the Bollywood couple who were “spying on” him: “Message to changu-mangu: Bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada (hai), sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghoos ke marungi…aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon, tumko yeh to pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon crazy don’t know how far I can go).” She added a sword emoji to her note.
On Sunday, Kangana shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, detailing how a Bollywood “Casanova” followed her and once tried to approach her. Additionally, she added that his wife was aware of her husband’s actions and was encouraging his “obsessive behavior” rather than getting him arrested. Kangana had also alleged that the ‘Casanova’ and his wife revealed his conversations on WhatsApp, adding that she was being followed by paparazzi.
Kangana had written, Everywhere I go, I am followed and spied on, not only in the streets, even in the parking lot of my building and on the terrace of my house, they put zooms to capture me, everyone knows that the paparazzi only visit the stars if they are warned these days, they even started to charge the actors for the click, my team or I don’t pay them so who pays them? In the morning I was clicked at 6:30, how do they get my schedule? What do they do with these images? and now, as I finished my choreography practice early in the morning, no one was invited to come to the studio, but they all came in large numbers, even on a Sunday.”
Referring to nepotism, Kangana further wrote, I’m sure my WhatsApp data is leaked. vice president of the nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to be a producer, make more female centric films, dress like me even do house interiors like me, they even hired my stylist and even home stylists for many years who then refused to work with me.”
The actor also wrote: My wife encourages this obsessive behavior, she even wore the same saree for her wedding that I wore earlier for my brother’s wedding reception, it’s beyond the flesh of hen…recently a costumer friend (best friend) I’ve known for over a decade also had a bad argument with me, coincidentally he works with the couple now my financiers or business partners are canceling last minute deals for no reason i think he is trying to isolate me and mentally stress me BTW he keeps her on a separate floor they both live separately in the same building i suggest that she has to say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him…how does he get all this data and what is he getting into because if he gets in trouble, she and her baby will get in trouble too. .. she needs to take charge of her life and make sure he doesn’t do anything illegal… Lots of love to you dear daughter and to your newborn baby.
Kangana’s Instagram Stories were quickly shared on Reddit and many thought she was talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November last year. Additionally, Alia wore a white and gold Sabyasachi saree to her wedding in April 2022, which was similar to the one Kangana wore to her brother’s wedding in 2020.
