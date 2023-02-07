Salma Hayek Pinault explains how she got Hollywood to stop calling her sexy





Upon his arrival in Hollywood, Salma Hayek Pinault was stereotyped as the hot girl, a title she reveals she couldn’t escape from until she was in her 40s. The actor explained how the professional tables turned with his new movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance in a new interview with British QG. I was cataloged for a long time, she entrusted to the magazine. All my life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedy. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandlerwho put me in a comedy [2010sGrown Ups], but I was in my forties! They said, you’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor. She added: Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you weren’t allowed to be funny in the 90s. When asked if this situation still upsets her, the actor said replied, I was sad at the time, but now I do all genres, at a time in my life when they told me that I would have expired that the last 20 years I would have gone out of business. So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m joking. However, Hayek Pinault explained that his portrayal of Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002) made it possible to realize what she could do in her career. Obsessed with the artist since her teenage years, the actress played a personal role in the making of the film, acting as a producer, contacting Kahlo’s family and securing the rights to her paintings. She also brought Harvey Weinstein as co-producer, a heartbreaking choice she detailed in a 2017 essay for the New York Times. In the article, she detailed how Weinstein emotionally and sexually harassed her throughout the making of the film. He told me the only thing I had going for me was my sex appeal and there was none of that in this movie, she wrote, adding that the disgraced producers were asking massages and oral sex, and her repeated denial of these requests, turned her support into Machiavellian rage. She wrote: In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn’t even a person. I was a thing: not a person, but a body. Fridawould go on to critical acclaim and Hayek Pinault to be nominated for an Oscar. However, she told the magazine, When I was nominated for an Oscar, the types of roles people offered me didn’t change at all, I really struggled and thought that was going to change, but no. But things started to change around 2017 when Mike Whitethe creator behind The White Lotus, decided the actor would be perfect for the lead role in his social satire Beatrice at dinner. In the film, Hayek Pinault plays a massage therapist at a dinner party hosted by her wealthy clients, navigating the space of professional limbo between guest and employee. The movie star said of the opportunity, They said, We think you’re even more interesting than you think. It was exciting because someone had a plan for me.

