It was a crowded party Sunday in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District





It was a crowded Funday Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in the city’s LGBT rainbow neighborhood of West Hollywood. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, recognizing the year’s best recordings, compositions and artists for eligibility, but the party was taking place on Santa Monica Boulevard in WeHo. The weather was sunny in the 60s and the city’s OutZones at some restaurants and bars were packed. Customers clamored for Hi Tops, Micky’s WeHo, Rocco’s, Motherlode and The Abbey for drinks, drag queens and go-go dancers with friends. The Boombox event with host Stefano Rosso, offered a lineup of DJs, Go-go dancers and drink specials to Micky’s WeHo. Les Roccettes de Rocco celebrated their second anniversary with their popular Drag Brunch. Two shows take over the boulevard and use the Pride Progress Crosswalk as a walkway to make an entrance. The Abbey hosted the Sunday Service Drag Brunch with hostess Misty Violet and special performances by Lauren Bannall, Calypso Jete and Miss Kendoll at 12pm. Beaches WeHo hosted Sharkbait with hosts Nyx and LaCienega Boulevardez. There were two shows, one at 12pm and the other at 3pm. Hi Tops drew a large crowd to the boulevard around 3pm and is a great example of OutZones put to good use. And speaking in the OutZones, members of the West Hollywood community have a chance to support or oppose why the city should maintain the permanent outdoor dining option at some businesses. The City of West Hollywood will consider Agenda Item 5.A. to discuss process, guidelines and policies regarding the OutZones Restaurant’s permanence in the City of West Hollywood at a regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council scheduled for Monday, February 6, beginning at 6 p.m. City staff recommends that City Council pass an ordinance amending Section 11.28 regarding outdoor dining on the public right-of-way, authorizing the Director of Financial and Technology Services to allocate $25,000 from the unrestricted general fund reserves to the 100 -3-40-41-531005 for the development of the Outdoor Dining Eligibility and Site Design Guide and related costs, and staff will provide feedback on proposed updates as needed, including including eligibility criteria and design standard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/it-as-a-crowded-sunday-funday-in-west-hollywoods-rainbow-district/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos