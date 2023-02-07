How Matthew Berry went from Hollywood writer to fantasy football’s biggest name, entrepreneur

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFLPA – Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, right, and ESPN’s Matthew … [+] Berry, left, talks about football in the Sports Activation Zone presented by the NFLPA during the Licensing Expo at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for the NFLPA) Associated press

Before the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game on Jan. 21, Matthew Berry stood in the snow on the sidelines next to Chris Simms. Both men were on NBC Football Night in America, the most-watched pre-game show in sports.

The segment centered on prop betting, a topic Berry is familiar with given his nearly 25-year career as a fantasy football writer and analyst.

On air, Berry predicted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would top 1.5 touchdown passes, noting the Chiefs allowed the most touchdowns in the NFL during the regular season. And he said Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk would have at least six catches, noting the Chiefs gave up the most receptions to slot receivers in the league.

The projections turned out to be correct. Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, both to Kirk, who had nine catches for 105 yards in the teams’ 27-17 loss.

That’s not to say Berry is perfect in his predictions. Like everyone else, he has successes and failures. But the mere fact that Berry was even able to give his informed opinion on a national show that millions of people watch is remarkable given his roots. He wasn’t an NFL player like Simms or an NFL coach like Tony Dungy, two of his Football Night in America colleagues.

No, Berry grew up dreaming of working in Hollywood as a writer. He worked in high school as a nightly radio DJ for a classic rock station and worked for the Syracuse student radio and television station.

Yet after graduating from college in 1992, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in screenwriting.

Professionally, I never thought I would be on camera,” Berry said. I always thought I would be behind the scenes as a writer and producer.

And that’s exactly what he’s done, writing for movies and TV shows like Marriedwith Children, a comedy that aired on Fox.

. In 1999, he saw an ad from Rotoworld, a fantasy sports website that was looking for freelance writers to work for free. Berry had been playing fantasy sports since the spring of 1984, when he was 14 and joined a rotisserie baseball league. So he emailed someone from Rotoworld.

They got back to me the next day and said, We looked you up on IMDB. Married with Children is our favorite show of all time. You’re hired, Berry said. Because I wrote mean woman jokes for Al Bundy, I got the opportunity to write a free column for a low-traffic website on the Internet.

Over the next few years, Berry continued to work in Hollywood and write for Rotoworld. He became known as Talented Mr. Roto, a nickname his wife thought of when they were watching the movie The Talented Mr. Ripley which came out in 1999.

I wanted a name that made me sound like an expert, but also a name goofy enough to let people know I didn’t take myself too seriously, Berry said. As I sat there trying to come up with nicknames, my wife said, How about the talented Mr. Roto?, I was like, Brilliant. Sold. This is so overdone and silly.

By 2004, Berry had developed a dedicated following that appreciated his work, so he decided to go it alone and start his own website. He paid someone $10,000 to build the website and content management system and brought in a few contributors to write articles.

For the first year, Berry worked on the website while juggling her writing duties in Hollywood. In early 2005, he spoke with Eric Abrams, his longtime writing partner.

I walked up to him and said, listen, man. I probably won’t make any money at all. I will probably fall flat on my stomach. But I just want to be happy. I want to chase happiness, and the thing that makes me happiest is this stupid little fantasy football website I have. I’m just warning you. I’ll give you a year’s notice, Berry said.

Berry kept his promise, giving up screenwriting at the end of 2005. At first, Berry had no money for publicity or marketing, so he contacted radio and television stations across the USA, telling them he would come on the air for free as long as they promote his website.

A lot of people said yes to that, Berry said. Necessity is the mother of invention. I became a spokesperson because I had to be. I couldn’t afford it. I couldn’t afford to hire a celebrity or an athlete to come out and do this for me. I had to do it myself.

Berry’s most publicized early gig appeared on the ESPN Radios affiliate in Los Angeles. Soon he began writing for ESPN’s website, appearing on ESPNews and shows such as Cold Pizza, and meeting company employees and executives. Still, he continued to operate his website until 2007, when ESPN approached Berry.

Nobody was buying yachts or anything like that, but we were in the dark, we had a good reputation and we had a nice subscriber base. Barry said. ESPN told me, we want to buy your website, move you to Connecticut, and make you the guy.

The idea was to make Berry the face of ESPN’s fantasy sports coverage similar to what Mel Kiper Jr. was for the NFL Draft. And over the next 15 years, Berry became synonymous with fantasy sports through his passion, enthusiasm and hard work.

Along the way, Berry never lost her entrepreneurial spirit. He still owns RotoPass, a subscription aggregation website he launched in 2004. He was also co-founder of Fantasy Movie League, a game/website aimed at predicting box office sales that National CineMedia bought in 2017.

Berry also co-founded a fantasy app called Fantasy Life, named after the bestselling book he wrote in 2013. Betsperts acquired the Fantasy Life app in 2021, but Berry continued with Betsperts as a board member and minority shareholder.

Early last year, Berry launched the Fantasy Life website and daily newsletter that covers NFL news, fantasy football and sports betting. The company has a few full-time employees, including CEO Eliot Crist, as well as an advisory board that includes Adam Ryan, CEO of Workweek; Austin Rief, CEO of Morning Brew; and Tyler Denk, CEO of beehiv, a newsletter platform.

If you meet Matthew, you immediately realize he’s an entrepreneur, Ryan said. And if you look at how he got his start, that’s the way most entrepreneurs got their start. He worked for free, built his reputation, wrote, blogged. He understood the fantasy business, which allowed him to become successful quickly. His entrepreneurial spirit is what fuels the business.

Since Berry joined ESPN, he said he had clauses in his contract that allowed him to start his own businesses. But during contract talks last year, Berry said ESPN offered him a three-year deal, with the only caveat being that he had to sell his stakes in the companies he founded.

I didn’t want to do this because I live in these businesses, Berry said. I think there is a very bright future with these companies and I have also promised investors and employees that I will be there to support and do all I can to help these companies.

As such, Berry decided to leave ESPN and pursue an opportunity where he could continue with his side businesses and also contribute to overall NFL coverage, and not just be part of fantasy coverage as he had been. at ESPN.

I have nothing bad to say on ESPN, Berry said. It was a very good race. I left ESPN with hugs and handshakes. They were very kind to me on the way out, and I still have a lot of very close friends there.

Last summer, Berry agreed to a four-year contract with NBC that included weekly appearances on Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football Final after games aired on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. He also hosts a daily fantasy football show on Peacock, where he and others discuss breaking news with a focus on the implications of fantasy and betting. This week, it’s hell in Arizona, which hosts the show from the site of the Super Bowl, another highlight of his unlikely career.

I’m so happy at NBC because I feel like I’m getting the best of both worlds,” Berry said. I have the opportunity to be an entrepreneur, but more importantly, I also get to work with a great company and great people on the NFL and on the premier NFL show. I am truly blessed.