Indian bollywood: the history of popularity

In an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS, Andrey Volkov, political analyst and director of programs at Russkiy Mir publishing house, spoke about Bollywood. He pointed out that this is one of the main associations that comes to mind when talking about India, along with food, yoga and cricket. But Bollywood is not just about stunning special effects, dizzying dances and endless songs. Experts speak of Bollywood primarily as a sign cultural phenomenon in its own right, as an essential element of India’s cultural influence, through which emerges the ability to promote the “Indian dream” of a happy life. through Bollywood. A term like “Bollywood Diplomacy” has come into circulation.

“Bollywood is the center of the Indian film industry and one of the largest film producers in the world with over 1,000 films released every year and provides an opportunity to experience the traditions, value system and aesthetics unique features of India with a potential reach of 100 or more countries” Andrei Volkov political scientist

Origin of the name

Hindi Cinema, popularly known as Bollywood and formerly Bombay Cinema, refers to the Mumbai-based film industry that produces Hindi language films. The popular term “Bollywood” is a combination of the words “Bombay” (formerly Mumbai) and “Hollywood”. The industry is part of the larger Indian film industry, which also includes films from the southern regions and other smaller film industries.

“Bollywood is usually called all cinema which is not entirely correct as Bollywood is a film produced in Mumbai in the Hindi language. The language aspect also contributes to the spread of Indian influence in South Asia to through cinema For example, Indian films are shown in Tamil (Kollywood) and are very popular in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Fiji, said Andrei Volkov.

Anastasia Seninahead of EdTech start-up Hindi Guru and teacher of Hindi, in an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS, pointed out that the names of Indian film studios are linked to the cities where they are located: Bollywood is based in Mumbai, Tollywood is originally from Kolkata and Hyderabad and Kollywood are in Chennai.

Brief history

At Dadasaheb Phalke The silent film Raja Harishchandra (1913) was the first feature film made in India. The plot tells the story of a righteous ruler who never lied. Interesting fact: there is a spicy scene in the film where the main character sees his wife and her maids in wet saris after swimming in the pool – but there are no women in the frame! To reduce the degree of scandal, male actors were filmed in the scene, disguised as women.

In the 1930s, the industry produced over 200 films a year.

India’s first sound film, Ardeshir Irani‘s Alam Ara (1931), was commercially successful. With the high demand for spoken word films and musicals, Hindustani cinema (as Hindi cinema was then called) and other regional film industries quickly turned to sound films.

The most popular commercial genre in Hindi cinema since the 1970s has been masala, which freely mixes various genres including action, comedy, romance, drama and melodrama along with musical elements. Masala films generally belong to the genre of musical films, of which Indian cinema has been the biggest producer since the 1960s.

Alongside commercial masala films, there was also a particular underground genre of feature films known as “parallel cinema”, which featured realistic plots and lacked musical elements. In recent years, the distinction between commercial masala and parallel cinema has gradually blurred, and an increasing number of mainstream films are adopting traditions once strictly associated with parallel cinema.

In which languages ​​are the films shot?

Indian Bollywood has become the biggest center of film production in the world. In 2017, 1986 feature films were released in India, of which the highest number 364 were made in Hindi. According to 2014 data, Hindi cinema accounted for 43% of Indian box office net revenue; Tamil and Telugu cinema accounted for 36% and the rest of the regional cinema for 21%.

Early Indian films tended to use the colloquial language Hindustani, understood by speakers of Hindi or Urdu, while modern Hindi films increasingly include elements of Hinglish (a mixed language common in India based on English and various Indian languages).

Bollywood: numbers

The Indian film industry has been called the most prolific in the world, with 1,500 to 2,000 films released each year. Bollywood films account for the bulk of revenue (40%).

“Bollywood films are longer than Hollywood films, they often add dance and use genres that are more understandable to the general public – family dramas and comedies rather than action films. Indian cinema does not consist to tell a captivating plot and transform a character, but to guide the viewer through a whole range of emotions”, said Hindi teacher Anastasia Senina.

She added that 11 million viewers watch Indian cinema every day and Indian films have now entered a new wave of global popularity.

“RRR: The Revolution Roars Near,” for example, grossed over $136 million at the box office and was one of the top ten films of 2022. The films received Golden Globe and Oscar nominations in 2023. In Russia, one and a half million people search for “Indian films” every month”, said the Hindi teacher.

What makes Bollywood movies so popular?

First of all, excellent soundtracks – happy and energetic songs that lift your spirits. Their patterns are easy to remember and reproduce, the melodies remain in the memory.

Another factor is the elaborate choreography in the famous dance scenes. Indian classical dance is a story told through gestures. With movements of legs, arms, fingertips and facial expressions, the artist recounts ancient battles, love stories and other intrigues of the Indian epic. And not a single move is random! In Indian treatises, 108 postures of Shiva, called karanas, act as the dance alphabet. An Indian dancer assembles combinations of karanas which become the basis of a dance composition – they are called angaharas. The positions of the fingers (mudras) and the gestures (hastas) as well as the movements of the eyes, the neck, the head and other parts of the body complete this language. There are over 500 concept symbols in total.

And of course, the plots of Indian films appeal to the viewer: Bollywood cinema offers stories about ordinary people who face challenges that help them grow as individuals – without fancy special effects. These films have become blockbusters around the world due to the accessibility of cinematic language and the universality of the stories told.

Photo: istockphoto.com