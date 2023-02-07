Kangana Ranaut threatens a Bollywood couple who spy on her: “Sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghus ke marungi”





The actress also added that after going public, the couple stopped spying on her. Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh A day after alleging that a popular Bollywood couple were spying on her, Bollywoods controversy queen Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram again on Monday to warn the Casanova and his wife to mend their ways. She openly threatened the movie mafia saying: sudhar jao nahi toh… ghar mein ghoos ke marungi. The actress also added that after going public, the couple stopped spying on her. On her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote a long note, which reads: “Anyone who is worried about me, please know that since last night there is no suspicious activity around me, no one is following me. , with or without cameras. She then pointed the gun at said actor again, writing, “Dekho jo bhoot baton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain. Message to the changu mangu gang: Bachchon tumhara kisi heart se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh… ghar mein ghoos ke marungi. Aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon”. For those not in the know, on February 5, Kangana shared a long note on Instagram Stories. The note read: “Wherever I go I am followed and spied on, not only in the streets, even in the parking lot of my building and on the terrace of my house, they put zooms to capture me, everyone knows that paparazzi only visit stars if they are warned these days they even started charging for clicks on actors my team or i don’t pay them so who pays them morning i was clicked at 6:30 a.m. how do they get my schedule what do they do with this footage and now as i was finishing my choreography practice early in the morning no one was invited to come to the studio but they all came in large numbers, even on a Sunday. Kangana further wrote, “I am sure that my whatsapp data is leaking professional offers or even personal life details, that nepo mafia obsessed clown who once landed on my doorstep without there to be invited and forced himself on me is a known womanizer and casanova but now vice president of nepo mafia brigade as well, forces his wife to become a producer, make more female centric movies, dress up like me and even doing home interiors like me, they even hired my stylist and even home stylists for many years who then refused to work with me. She further added, “My wife encourages this obsessive behavior, she even wore the same saree for her wedding that I wore earlier for my brother’s wedding reception, it’s beyond the flesh of hen…recently a movie costume designer friend (best friend) who i have known for over a decade also had a bad argument with me, coincidentally he is working with the couple now my financiers or business partners are calling off the deals last minute for no reason i think he is trying to isolate me and mentally stress me, BTW he keeps her on a separate floor they both live separately in the same building i suggest she has to say no to this arrangement and keep an eye on him…how does he get all this data and what does he indulge in because if he gets in trouble she and her baby will be in trouble too…she has to take his life in hand and make sure he does not indulge in anything illegal… Lots of love to you dear daughter and your newborn baby.

