Retracing his career in Bollywood





Mumbai: It has been a year since the nightingale of India left its mortal home. However, Lata Mangeshkar has left a musical legacy for music lovers beyond language and regional barriers. On his first death anniversary today, let’s take a look back at the maestro’s journey in Bollywood. Lata started his career in the 1940s. Lata’s first major break was with the song ‘Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora’, written by Nazim Panipat for the movie ‘Majboor’ in 1948. The song became her first major cinematic success and after that she recorded ‘Uthaye ja unke sitam’ for ‘Andaz’ and Aayega Aanewala for ‘Mahal’ in 1949, which sealed her fate forever. In the 1950s, she chained hits one after the other. ‘Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua’ from ‘Shree 420’ (1955) is to this day one of the most romantic songs of all time. “Man Dole Mera Tan Dole” from “Naagin” (1954) while “Jahan Main Jaati Hoon” and “Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein Hum” from “Chori Chori” (1956) are some brilliant songs of the decade. ‘Aaja Re Pardesi’ from ‘Madhumati’ (1958) won his accolades while ‘Yaad Kiya Dil Ne’ from ‘Patita’ (1953) is one of his best songs. In the 60s, as the industry shifted towards color and generation superstars, Lata’s career also found new heights. “Jo vada kiya wo nibhana padega” from “TajMahal” (1963) and “Aaja Aayi Bahaar” from “Rajkumar” (1964) are two of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema. Tujhe jeevan ki dor se from ‘Asli Naqli’ (1962), Lag Ja Gale Ki from ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’ (1964) and Dil jo na kah saka from ‘Bheegi Raat’ (1965) are brilliant songs but were overshadowed by songs like Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna and Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from ‘Guide’ (1965) and Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyan Milana plus Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka from ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’ (1965). There was also the classic film ‘Aradhana’ (1969) which had the famous Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu and Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera immortalized by Mangeshkar. Around this time, Lata released her patriotic single “Ae mere watan ke logo” which is etched in everyone’s mind. Known for being a soul singer, Lata showed her fun side with ‘Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani’, Dilbar Dil Se Pyare and Kitna Pyara Wada Hai in ‘Caravan’ (1971) and her sad side in Raina Beeti Jaye’s ‘Amar Prem ‘ (1972). On the other hand, she proved her versatility with Tere Bina Zindagi Se and Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya (Aandhi, 1975) making the 70s one of the most epic decades in Bollywood music. Fleeing from the predominant tone of disco music, Lata gave some of her best songs of this decade. Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum and Dekha Ek Khwaab from ‘Silsila’ (1981), Tune o rangeele kaisa jaadu kiya from ‘Kudrat’ (1981), Mere Naseeb Mein from ‘Naseeb’ (1980), Main Solah Baras Ki from ‘Karz’ (1980), hum bane tum bane ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ (1981) are among them. Whether it was a Shah Rukh Khan or Salmaan Khan film, Lata’s voice became indispensable to their film songs in the 1990s. Tu Mere Saamne from ‘Darr’ (1993) and all the songs of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ (1995) which Mere Khwabon Main, Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Tujhe Dekha To made him a legend for the 90s generation. There was also that every song of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ (1997) including Are Re Are, Bholi Si Surat, Dholna, Pyaar Kar, Koi Ladki Hai and Dil To Pagal Hai showed his range which is not limited by any era. The songs of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun…!’ (1994) including Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Ye Mausam Ka Jaadu, Maye Ni Maye, Joote Dedo, Paise Lelo, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Lo Chali Main, Dhiktana proved she could sing almost anything! There were also the hits of ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ (1998) including Madhosh Dil Ki Dhadkan, Is Dil Mein Kya Ha. Her later era of playback singing in the 2000s saw her start off on a high note with massive hits like Humko Humise Chura Lo, Aankhein Khuli from ‘Mohabbatein’ (2000), O Paalanhaare from ‘Lagaan’ (2001) and the massive title track of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001). She continued to make hits with every song in “Veer Zaara” (2004), including Tere Liye, Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahan. His last super hit was for AR Rahman with Lukka Chuppi from ‘Rang De Basanti’ (2006). Taking inspiration from her songs, we can say that Lata will be remembered through the ages as she sang “Meri Awaz hi Pehechan hai, Gar Yaad Rahe”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/remembering-lata-mangeshkar-tracing-her-journey-in-bollywood-2520179/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos