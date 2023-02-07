‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) A former Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing Native girls and women over two decades in multiple states has been charged in Nevada with crimes that prosecutors say occurred in the Las Vegas area as of 2012.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was formally charged Monday morning in a brief appearance in a north Las Vegas courtroom filled with his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail. But a judge postponed hearing arguments over his custody status until Wednesday to give new Chasing Horses California attorney Alexandra Kazaria extra time to get clearance from the Nevada State Bar to represent him in the case.

Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in custody. Clark County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Walsh said last week she was awaiting testimony from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims.

In the meantime, Chasing Horse is being held without bail in a downtown Las Vegas jail. He has been in custody since his January 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with his five wives.

Chasing Horse is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge Monday in connection with what detectives said were phone recorded videos showing the sexual assault of a minor.

Sitting opposite the Chasing Horses family on Monday, some of the victims and their supporters held signs inside the courtroom reading NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS and WOMEN ARENT PRISONERS.

Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said after the hearing that the victims are ready to help ensure justice is served.

Unfortunately, they are experiencing a lot of anxiety, he told The Associated Press after speaking with victims and prosecutors. When that was pushed back, it was like adding more weight to the situation.

He did not plead Monday after being formally charged. In Nevada, defendants do not plead until their criminal case is returned to a state district court, either after a grand jury indictment or after a judge decides that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bring the accused to trial.

Chasing Horse starred as Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costners’ Oscar-winning 1990 film.

Since then, he has earned a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a healer. Chasing Horse, police said, abused that position and took underage wives for two decades in several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade. He was also banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations.

Detectives described Chasing Horse in a 50-page search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers.

Pete of the Las Vegas Indian Center described the healer’s role in their culture as a highly respected leadership position. They are like priests, if you will.

You follow what they teach, he said, adding that the victims have shown great courage in speaking out despite the intimidation and threats Pete said he has faced since Chasing’s arrest horses.

An arrest report for Chasing Horse shows at least six victims have been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to her as a gift when she was 15 years old.

After SWAT officers arrested him last week, detectives searched the family home and found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the arrest report.

The criminal complaint filed Monday also charges Chasing Horse with two misdemeanors in connection with a dead bald eagle and parts of a dead hawk discovered during a search of its property.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.