Entertainment
Dances With Wolves actor charged in British Columbia and Nevada for alleged sex crimes
WARNING: This article contains abuse details.
An old dance with wolves The actor accused of sexually abusing Native girls and women over two decades in multiple states has been charged in Nevada for crimes that prosecutors say occurred in the Las Vegas area starting in 2012.
Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was formally charged Monday morning in a brief appearance in a north Las Vegas courtroom filled with his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail. But a judge postponed hearing arguments over his custody status until Wednesday to allow Chasing Horse to find a new lawyer.
Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in custody. Clark County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Walsh said last week she was awaiting testimony from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims.
In the meantime, Chasing Horse is being held without bail in a downtown Las Vegas jail. He has been in custody since his January 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with his five wives.
Chasing Horse is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge Monday in connection with what detectives said were phone recorded videos showing the sexual assault of a minor.
British Columbia Mounties say Chasing Horse has also been charged with a historic sex crime in that province.
RCMP spokesman Kris Clark said he was charged with one count of sexual assault after the Keremeos Detachment, about 100 kilometers south of Kelowna, received a report.
Clark said an unapproved warrant was issued for the arrest of Nathan Chasing Horse. An unendorsed warrant means that once arrested, he will be detained until he appears in court.
Victims suffering from anxiety
Sitting across from the Chasing Horse family on Monday, some of the victims and their supporters held signs inside the courtroom reading NoMore Stolen Sisters and Women ArentPrisoners.
Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said after the hearing that the victims were ready “to help ensure justice is served.”
“Unfortunately, they’re going through a lot of anxiety,” he told The Associated Press after speaking with victims and prosecutors. “When it was pushed back, it was like adding more weight to the situation.”
Chasing Horse did not plead on Monday after being formally charged. In Nevada, defendants do not plead until their criminal case is returned to a state district court, either after a grand jury indictment or after a judge decides that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bring the accused to trial.
Chasing Horse starred as Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film.
Since then, he has earned a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a “healer”. Chasing Horse, police said, abused that position and took underage wives for two decades in several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade. He was also banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations.
Detectives described Chasing Horse in a 50-page search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers.
Pete of the Las Vegas Indian Center described the healer’s role in their culture as a highly respected leadership position. “They are like priests if you will.”
“You follow what they teach,” he said, adding that the victims have shown great courage in speaking out despite the intimidation and threats Pete said he has faced since the arrest. of Chasing Horse.
6 victims identified
An arrest report for Chasing Horse shows at least six victims have been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to her as a ‘gift ” at the age of 15.
After SWAT officers arrested him last week, detectives searched the family’s home and found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, the report said. ‘arrest.
The criminal complaint filed Monday also charges Chasing Horse with two misdemeanors in connection with a dead bald eagle and parts of a dead hawk discovered during a search of its property.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Canadian Association for the Elimination of Violence Database. If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety or the safety of those around you, please call 911.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/nathan-chasing-horse-1.6739198
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey warns against action if Western consulate closures continue
- Dances With Wolves actor charged in British Columbia and Nevada for alleged sex crimes
- Pakistan. Imran Khan asks party leaders to prepare for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement | India is blooming
- Nathan Chasing Horse: Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing young girls | American News
- Swiss lawmakers visit Taiwan, say they want closer ties
- Google reveals AI search tech Bard as Microsoft adds ChatGPT to Bing in battle for search engine supremacy
- ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
- WhatsApp lets users add voice notes as status updates TechCrunch
- Vijay Sethupathi Reacts Strongly To Being Called Pan-Indian Actor, Talks Weight Loss: ‘No Sir, I’m An Actor’
- Introducing the new WhatsApp status feature
- Court approves Imran’s exemption request
- See what happened when Jordan Klepper attended a Trump campaign event