Alleged victims of ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse will speak at the hearing following his arrest





Victims, investigators and other law enforcement officers are due to speak Monday at a hearing for the “Dances with Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing young girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse after he was arrested last Tuesday near the North Las Vegas home he shares with his wives. He has not been formally charged in this case. A judge will decide whether the actor can post bond during Monday’s court hearing. The judge was also able to hear from relatives of Chasing Horse. DANCES WITH WOLVES ACTOR NATHAN CHASING HORSE TOLD WIVES TO SHOOT HIM IF POLICE CAME TO THE HOUSE: REPORT He appeared briefly in court Thursday in North Las Vegas for the first time, but did not speak as his public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing on his behalf, citing Nevada case law that requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence as to why an accused should remain in custody. Las Vegas police say they have identified at least six sexual assault victims, some of whom were as young as 14 when the alleged abuse took place. The allegations against the actor date back to the early 2000s and have been made in several states, including Montana, South Dakota and Nevada, where he has lived for nearly 10 years. He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him. Known for his role as a young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning film, Chasing Horse has earned a reputation among tribes in the United States and Canada as a “medicine man” who held healing ceremonies. He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER In a 50-page search warrant obtained by The Associated Press, police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers. Police say he abused his position, physically and sexually assaulted Indigenous girls and took underage wives for two decades. Chasing Horse lives in Las Vegas with five wives. Records obtained by The Associated Press showed the actor told his wives to “shoot” with the police if authorities ever tried to “break up their family.” The women were also told to take “suicide pills” if the family was separated. Chasing Horse had been banished from a reservation in Poplar, Montana by tribal leaders at Fort Peck nearly a decade ago. Leaders reportedly voted unanimously for the ban after the actor was accused of human trafficking, drug trafficking, spiritual abuse and intimidation of tribesmen. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Elizabeth Pritchett of Fox News Digital and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/dances-with-wolves-actor-nathan-chasing-horses-alleged-victims-speak-court-hearing-following-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos