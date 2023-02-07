Hearing reset in Dances With Wolves actor’s sex abuse case





NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) A bail hearing was postponed Monday for a former Dances With Wolves Native American actor accused of sexual abuse and trafficking of indigenous girls. The postponement until Wednesday to allow Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, to change attorneys was announced in a north Las Vegas courtroom full of his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail. Chasing Horse, who also uses the name Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, starred as young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costners’ Oscar-winning 1990 film. Since then, Chasing Horse has established a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a healer who performs healing ceremonies. He was the subject of a month-long investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse before he was arrested on January 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shares with multiple wives. He has not been formally charged in this case. He was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana nearly a decade ago following similar allegations. Chasing Horse appeared briefly in court last Thursday but did not speak as his public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing. Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in custody. Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge Thursday that she was waiting for a testimony Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims. A north Las Vegas justice of the peace was also able to hear from relatives of Chasing Horses, who last week filled an entire row in the courtroom gallery in a show of support. Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation. Las Vegas police say the allegations against Chasing Horse date back to the early 2000s and span multiple states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade. In a 50-page search warrant obtained by The Associated Press, police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers. Police said he abused his position, physically and sexually assaulted Indigenous girls and took underage wives for two decades. According to the police warrant, Chasing Horse trained his wives in the use of firearms and ordered them to shoot with any authorities who tried to break up their families. If that failed, or if he was arrested or died unexpectedly, he would tell his wives to take suicide pills, the document says. Police SWAT officers and detectives arrested Chasing Horse last week and searched the family home. Investigators found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, and a memory card containing several videos of sexual assaults, according to an arrest report indicating that additional charges could be filed related to videos. Las Vegas police say at least six victims have been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a gift at age 15 years old. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

