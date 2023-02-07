Black Hawk Down actor Matthew Marsden defends not having received Covid – despite losing Hollywood jobs

Black Hawk Down actor Matthew Marsden has said he stands by his decision not to get the Covid hit despite admitting it has cost him roles in Hollywood.

Marsden, who is also known for his roles in ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ and Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ series, urged more people to stand up against mandatory vaccinations, adding, “If more people stood up and said something, it would all stop.’

The 49-year-old British-American star told “Tucker Carlson Today” from Fox Nation she was offered a job that required everyone on set to be vaccinated but tried to apply for a religious exemption, adding, “You can imagine how that went down in Hollywood.”

Marsden has been a fierce critic of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, frequently slamming lockdowns, the mask-wearing policy and mandatory beatings.

He said he was willing to sacrifice his career to ensure that American freedoms were not “taken away”.

Matthew Marsden, 49, has revealed he lost his job due to his decision not to get a Covid shot

“I’ve worked with soldiers a lot and it’s really hard for me to say losing my career is a hard decision to stand up for what’s right when they go, and they die, and they lose everything,” he said. he said to Carlson.

“All of this is happening because we let it happen,” he said, warning that “no matter who you are, they will come after you, they are relentless.”

Marsden revealed in December that he lost his job because of his views on vaccination.

It is unclear if he was referring to the same role in his last interview.

He said, “If more people would stand up and say something, this would all stop.”

“We are this great country, which is the last best hope for the world. It’s not just about this country, it’s about the whole world.

“I know it because I saw it. I know because I was there dreaming of coming here. I am that guy.

Marsden is known for his conservative views and his denunciation of ‘woke’ ideologies

Marsden once complained that right-wing artists were more likely to be canceled by Hollywood for their opinions than left-leaning celebrities

He added: “I did not become a citizen of this country to have my first amendment rights and my other rights. [taken away] that I have to worry about having to lie about something like having a vaccine, I think that’s an invasion of privacy. I don’t think that’s fair.

Marsden is known for his conservative views and his denunciation of “woke” ideologies.

In December, he said right-wing celebrities were more likely to be “canceled” for their opinions, while left-leaning celebrities were able to express their opinions freely.

He cited Mark Ruffalo, Ron Pearlman and Sean Penn as examples.

“Hollywood conservatives speak out against tyranny and we’re cancelled. The phone stops ringing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Marsden frequently posts his views on Covid on his Twitter profile

That’s all they have to do. Ruffalo, Pearlman and Penn say all kinds of things and nothing happens to them. In fact, they will be sought after because of their “courageous stances”.

More recently, he wrote on the micro-blogging site: “If everyone is vaccinated, there is no control group. Remember this.