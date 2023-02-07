Dances With Wolves actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada >> A former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor was arraigned today in Nevada on a felony charge of sexually abusing and trafficking Native girls, but testimony from investigators and victims before a judge has sent bail from Nathan Chasing Horse has been postponed.

The postponement until Wednesday to allow Chasing Horse, 46, to change attorneys was announced in a north Las Vegas courtroom full of his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail.

Across the courtroom, some of Chasing Horse’s alleged victims and their supporters held signs reading “NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS” and “WOMEN ARE NOT PRISONERS.”

Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said after the hearing that the victims were ready “to help ensure justice is served.”

“Unfortunately, they’re going through a lot of anxiety,” he told The Associated Press after speaking with victims and prosecutors. “When it was pushed back, it was like adding more weight to the situation.”

Chasing Horse has been held without bail since his January 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with multiple wives. He is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse. Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge against him in connection with what detectives said were phone recorded videos showing the sexual assault of a minor.

He did not enter a plea. In Nevada, defendants do not plead until their criminal case is returned to a state district court, either after a grand jury indictment or after a judge decides that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bring the accused to trial.

He appeared briefly in court last Thursday but did not speak as his public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing. Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in custody.

Clark County Assistant Chief District Attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge on Thursday that she was awaiting testimony from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims. A north Las Vegas justice of the peace may also hear from Chasing Horse relatives.

Chasing Horse starred as Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film.

Since then, he has earned a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a “healer”. Detectives described him in a search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers.

Pete of the Las Vegas Indian Center described the healer’s role in their culture as a highly respected leadership position. “They are like priests, if you will.”

“You follow what they teach,” he said, adding that the victims have shown great courage in speaking out despite the intimidation and threats Pete said he has faced since the arrest. of Chasing Horse.

Las Vegas police say Chasing Horse abused its position, physically and sexually assaulted Native girls and took underage wives for two decades. He was also banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations.

The crimes, according to police, span several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

According to the search warrant, Chasing Horse trained his wives in the use of firearms and ordered them to “shoot” with any authorities who tried to “break up their families.” If that failed, or if he was arrested or died unexpectedly, he would tell his wives to take “suicide pills,” the document says.

After SWAT officers arrested Chasing Horse last week, detectives searched the family’s home and found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to his report. arrest.

A criminal complaint released Monday also charges Chasing Horse with two misdemeanors in connection with a dead bald eagle and parts of a dead hawk discovered during a search of its property.

Police say at least six victims have been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a ‘gift’ at the age of 15 years old.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.