Entertainment
Dances With Wolves actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada >> A former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor was arraigned today in Nevada on a felony charge of sexually abusing and trafficking Native girls, but testimony from investigators and victims before a judge has sent bail from Nathan Chasing Horse has been postponed.
The postponement until Wednesday to allow Chasing Horse, 46, to change attorneys was announced in a north Las Vegas courtroom full of his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him released on bail.
Across the courtroom, some of Chasing Horse’s alleged victims and their supporters held signs reading “NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS” and “WOMEN ARE NOT PRISONERS.”
Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said after the hearing that the victims were ready “to help ensure justice is served.”
“Unfortunately, they’re going through a lot of anxiety,” he told The Associated Press after speaking with victims and prosecutors. “When it was pushed back, it was like adding more weight to the situation.”
Chasing Horse has been held without bail since his January 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with multiple wives. He is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child under 16 and child abuse. Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge against him in connection with what detectives said were phone recorded videos showing the sexual assault of a minor.
He did not enter a plea. In Nevada, defendants do not plead until their criminal case is returned to a state district court, either after a grand jury indictment or after a judge decides that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to bring the accused to trial.
He appeared briefly in court last Thursday but did not speak as his public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing. Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in custody.
Clark County Assistant Chief District Attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge on Thursday that she was awaiting testimony from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims. A north Las Vegas justice of the peace may also hear from Chasing Horse relatives.
Chasing Horse starred as Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film.
Since then, he has earned a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a “healer”. Detectives described him in a search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which followers believed could communicate with higher powers.
Pete of the Las Vegas Indian Center described the healer’s role in their culture as a highly respected leadership position. “They are like priests, if you will.”
“You follow what they teach,” he said, adding that the victims have shown great courage in speaking out despite the intimidation and threats Pete said he has faced since the arrest. of Chasing Horse.
Las Vegas police say Chasing Horse abused its position, physically and sexually assaulted Native girls and took underage wives for two decades. He was also banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations.
The crimes, according to police, span several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.
According to the search warrant, Chasing Horse trained his wives in the use of firearms and ordered them to “shoot” with any authorities who tried to “break up their families.” If that failed, or if he was arrested or died unexpectedly, he would tell his wives to take “suicide pills,” the document says.
After SWAT officers arrested Chasing Horse last week, detectives searched the family’s home and found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, according to his report. arrest.
A criminal complaint released Monday also charges Chasing Horse with two misdemeanors in connection with a dead bald eagle and parts of a dead hawk discovered during a search of its property.
Police say at least six victims have been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a ‘gift’ at the age of 15 years old.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/02/06/breaking-news/dances-with-wolves-actor-charged-in-nevada-sex-abuse-case/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dances With Wolves actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
- 2024 Fulbright Foreign Student Program | Call for applications Closing: 31 March 2023.
- Experts Respond: How the World Should Respond to Turkey’s Devastating Earthquake
- Both track teams ranked in the top five nationally
- Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death toll risesExBulletin
- Black Hawk Down actor Matthew Marsden defends not having received Covid – despite losing Hollywood jobs
- Hearing reset in Dances With Wolves actor’s sex abuse case
- Alleged victims of ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse will speak at the hearing following his arrest
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should be charged
- Murphy Brown actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86
- Syria: International action needed after devastating earthquake hits war-torn regions
- Charles Kimbrough, Emmy-nominated Murphy Brown actor, dies at 86