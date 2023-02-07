Last Of Us Episode 4 Features An Iconic Game Actor (Not How You Think)

Episode 4 of The Last of Us introduces an iconic character and actor from the game, but in a different way than players might initially think.

Warning! This episode contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.The last of us episode 4 features an iconic game actor in the HBO adaptation, albeit in a very different way from the original game. The last of us Episode 4 takes Joel and Ellie to an all-new location in Kansas City, which means the show’s most recent outing includes plenty of new characters. One of the ways The last of us Episode 4 does this through the Hunters, a faction of characters from the original game.

The Hunters are led by Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is one of HBO’s hosts. The last of us new, more important characters. The last of us The end of episode 4 introduces Henry and Sam, two characters who will be essential to Joel and Ellie’s journey in the future. However, one of the other supporting characters in The last of us episode 4 of the Hunters side actually sees the return of an iconic game actor, but not in the same way he was used in the The last of us game.

Original Tommy Actor Jeffrey Pierce Plays Perry in Last Of Us Episode 4

The character in question is Perry, the second-in-command of the Hunters, played by Jeffrey Pierce. Jeffrey Pierce is the actor who provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tommy Miller in the original The last of us game and its sequel. In the HBO adaptation, Tommy is played by Gabriel Luna, with Pierce being given the role of Perry. Unlike Merle Dandridge who plays Marlene in both games and HBO The last of usPierce plays a different character from his original role.

In The last of us episode 4, Perry is apparently responsible for the Hunters’ main military presence. His physical appearance alone bears this out, with Perry often wearing plenty of combat gear, body armor and other tactical gear, to the constant wielding of an assault rifle. Pierce plays the character with an understated stoicism, compared to the determined desperation of Melanie Lynskey’s performance as Kathleen. The inclusion of Pierce as Perry allows this section to The last of us have more weight than the original game, as he is both an original character and offers hunters more depth than the game allowed.

What other Last Of Us game actors are yet to appear on the HBO show?

Pierce playing Perry won’t be the last time an actor from the original game plays a different character from his in-game counterpart, and will be similar to Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in the coming weeks. Baker and Johnson played Joel and Ellie in the original games and will appear in HBO’s The last of us in different roles. Baker will play James, a character from a group of survivors that Joel and Ellie come into conflict with, while Johnson will play Anna, Ellie’s mother.

Pierce marks the first inclusion of a play actor in a different role, setting the stage for Baker and Johnson. Of all the actors in the game – aside from Dandridge – it makes sense that Pierce, Baker, and Johnson would be the three chosen to play different roles. Tommy, Joel and Ellie are the three main characters in each The last of us game, that is to say the inclusion of the actors in The last of us – starting with The Hunters – on HBO acknowledges their importance to the source material. Hopefully Pierce’s Perry will receive a lot more development in The last of us episode 5, where the Hunters will undoubtedly come into conflict with Joel and Ellie.

The last of us Episode 5 will be released on Friday, February 10 on HBO Max.

