New CT Filmmakers Star the Stranger Things Actor





Hartford filmmaker Erik Bloomquist doesn’t quite stick to one genre when it comes to making movies.

“It’s funny, there were actually people who were surprised by the Christmas movie because I had dabbled in horror before that,” Bloomquist said over the phone a few days before his ode to 80s slasher films will be released at AMC Plainville and AMC Lisbon on February 10. Courtesy of David Apuzzo / Apuzzo Stills “But I usually like to bounce back. A sexy, contemporary thriller was my first movie. Then we did a bizarre surreal horror movie, David Lynchian, then the Christmas movie, then this movie, and a romantic musical fate, in addition I come wrapped another film in New Milford, said the Trinity College graduate. I think it’s a lot of fun to bounce back and shine a light on different parts of myself, which show up in different proportions depending on gender.” The “us” is Erik and his brother Carson, his co-screenwriter most often, while Erik directs and even appears in his films. He was the male lead in ‘Christmas on the Carousel’ and also appears in ‘She Came from the Woods’, while the heavy lifting is left to the ‘Stranger Things’ star. Good dear and popular actor William Sadler. “I look a little different in this one,” he said. “I have straight hair and there’s kind of a poof. But we’ve got too many nice people in it. It’s a really good cast. It’s a 1987 horror movie about the ‘witch in the woods. “. coming-of-age movie that happens to be a horror movie when something bad happens. It’s a very fun horror comedy with themes of family and legacy and stories that you tell and secrets you keep. It’s a wild ride. Courtesy of David Apuzzo / Apuzzo Stills Set on the last day of camp in the summer of 1987, it’s hard not to talk about “the last girl”, a term that has surfaced in recent years to describe the sole survivor of a horror film, ne if only to ensure that a sequel can happen. Think Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween” or Neve Campbell’s Sydney Prescott in the “Scream” franchise. “We shot at a few different summer camps and a few ancillary locations, but most of them were shot in and around Andover,” he said. Bloomquist is a two-time New England Emmy Award winner, and eight times nominated. He has seven feature films under his belt and this seems to be the one that really breaks through. The 80s is a great place for the Connecticut native, and so is the summer camp setting. “My brother and I have the box set of all the ‘Friday The 13th’ movies before we did this, and we went through each of them just to get a feel for the summer camp movies,” he said. . “If you like those movies, you’re definitely going to like this one. We’re playing it straight. We’re not trying to deconstruct anything or repeat anyone. I feel like it’s a great addition to the summer movie lexicon.”

