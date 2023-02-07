Mexican actor Pablo Lyle sentenced to death for road rage





MIAMI Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for manslaughter after he fatally punched a man during a 2019 road rage clash in Miami. The sentencing came nearly four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a man he punched during a traffic incident. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez announced the sentence two months after denying the actor’s request for a new trial and upholding a jury verdict in October. The 36-year-old Mexican telenovela star, who appeared in the Netflix detective series Yankee, had been given a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The judge also ordered eight years probation, conflict resolution management and 500 hours of community service for the actor. The actor has 30 days to appeal the conviction. Dressed in a red prison uniform, Lyle looked calm and expressed his repentance during the more than three-hour hearing. He has been detained since his conviction on October 4. I’m so sorry, Lyle said in Spanish, looking at some of the Hernndez family members who were in the courtroom, including his son. I always pray for him and for you, with all my heart. After a week-long trial, a six-member jury found Lyle guilty of manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernndez. Hernndez, who was unarmed, suffered head trauma and died four days later while hospitalized. Lyle’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense. They also said there were inconsistencies in the evidence at trial. During his sentencing, however, the judge said that Lyle made the wrong decision and acted out of anger. The evidence shows that Mr. Lyle’s action was an act of violence, Tinkler said. Mr. Lyle must be held accountable for these actions. The road confrontation was filmed by security cameras. Lyles’ brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the airport. Their car passed Hernndez’s, who stopped at a red light, got out and approached the driver’s window of Lyles’ vehicle to claim they had blocked his way. According to security video footage, Lyle and Hernndez got into an argument and the actor punched Hernndez in the face. Lyle claimed he was defending himself. He said his children were terrified and he feared Hernndez had a gun. At the hearing, Lyle’s wife, brother-in-law and sister testified before the judge made his decision public. On Hernndezs side, his son describes him as a very happy, caring person with good health and principles. Juan Ricardo Hernndez Jr. asked the judge to sentence Lyle to a maximum of 15 years. He said the day before the altercation he was with his father. I didn’t want to believe it was him, Hernndez’s son said on his way to the hospital to see his father after hearing news of the incident.

