Best Dishes Eater editors ate this week, February 2023





The amount of great food available in New York is dizzying even during a pandemic, but mediocre meals somehow continue to find their way into our lives. With Eater editors who sometimes dine several times a day, we come across many remarkable dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back each week for the best things we ate this week so you can too. February 6 Kale Salad Sandwich at R&D Foods I lived down the street from Food R&D over the past three years, mainly because of the handwritten signs out front advertising 18 liters of soup and other expensive prepared meals. Last weekend a friend showed me the light. She ordered the popular kale salad sandwich ($14), which is served warm with mozzarella and balsamic vinegar, but allows for additions like salami, eggs and anchovies. (We opted for these first two at $1.50 each). As I took a bite, it occurred to me that this was probably the first time I really enjoyed eating kale. The tough green leaves overflowed the sides of the ciabatta, trapping the mozzarella as it melted in the oven and crisped up a bit for a kind of kale chip nachos. No notes here. Just the best sandwich I’ve had all year. 602 Vanderbilt Avenue, near Saint Marks Place, Prospect Heights Luke Fortney, Journalist Shrimp Ravioli at Lin & Daughters Of course, there’s a good Taiwanese beef noodle soup in this new Greenwich Village dumplings and noodle shop run by Becky Lin, but the real gems on the menu are the dumplings. When I visited, someone was preparing them at the counter in the thin-skinned dining room, generously filled and memorable in other ways as well. My favorite shrimp dumplings ($12) each had a large crustacean inside and were swimming in a tangy sauce of lime juice, cilantro and green chilies, the last ingredient applied sparingly, more flavor than heat . The dumplings were perfect on their own, but the sauce gave them what looked like a Southeast Asian twist. 181 W. Fourth Street, near Jones Street, Greenwich Village Robert Sietsema, Senior Critic Spaghetti alla Chittara at the Corner Bar I visit often corner bar with out-of-town visitors: this is one of those restaurants where people want to go because the menu is predictable and good, and, perhaps more importantly, you can always get a reservation, even if it is new. Such was the case when I found myself at the bar last week on one of the coldest days of the season so far. I’m not one to look for pasta in a restaurant (more on that another week), but I was into spaghetti alla chittara. It was understated but satisfying, a swirl of dark saffron pasta dressed in fine garlic and super grated bottarga umami ($28). I could eat it every week. 60 Canal Street, near Allen Street, Lower East Side Melissa McCart, Managing Editor Hainan chicken coop curry laksa mee The coldest day of the year so far, I headed to Sunset Park to be fed by chicken. As its name suggests, Hainan chicken is at the heart of menu variations offered throughout New York City, but the House version is Malaysian style with rice balls, which is rarer here but don’t sleep on the laksa mee curry ($12.95). The hot and spicy bowl of soup has egg noodles, shrimp, chicken, puffed tofu cubes, boiled eggs, bean sprouts and fried shallots, which helped bring my life back to life. my frozen fingers and toes. It’s located just down the street from one of my favorite dumpling spots, Kai Feng Fu, if you need a snack to go. 4807 Eighth Avenue, near 48th Street, Sunset Park Emma Orlow, journalist

