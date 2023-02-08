Kiara marries Sidharth: The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding does what Hindi movies struggle to do





He is, as they say in Bollywood, a family artist. All the elements are there: a beautiful venue (Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer), gorgeous clothes (by Manish Malhotra who is said to have created 150 outfits for the happy couple, just for the occasion) and, of course, the boy dating -story of girl-dating-parivar. There’s no doubt that Karan Johar, who arrived on the scene a few days ago (we’re told) choreographed the elaborate sangeet, as he usually does, and the internet will be flooded with carefully crafted candid photos of the newlyweds – so handsome and visibly in love that they might as well be starring in a movie called Sid Kiara at the wedding.

Over the past couple of years, the Hindi film industry has struggled to keep up with the changing tastes of its once devoted audience and make the box office sound like it used to. A blow like Pathanewhich makes the public dance in the aisles and whistle at the paisa vase lines, has become an all too rare event and the thing that has kept Bollywood relevant in recent years is the Big Fat Bollywood wedding. Where social media was once flooded with photos of blockbuster parties, it now seems to be filled with photos and videos of Shaadi celebrities, complete with haars of polki-cut diamonds, glittering kalires and duck-faced selfies (with the aviators mandatory). And where viewers once eagerly awaited the release of new movies from their favorite stars, they now seem entirely happy to follow their off-screen love lives culminating, like in a movie, in a fairy-tale wedding. (Bollywood’s long and colorful romantic history, featuring all sorts of non-fairytale elements, is getting too easy to ignore). Never mind that for a long time Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra themselves never officially commented on their relationship (Malhotra, when asked about the wedding a few weeks ago, allegedly said he was not invited). The refusal to openly acknowledge what all of their fans and various viewers are reading just adds a touch of mystique to the event. The will-they-will drama is replaced by coy hints of being more than close friends almost always on Johars Coffee with Karan these days, and certainly not to reporters in interviews and the weird photo shared on Instagram, which is a masterclass in how to accidentally intentionally confirm rumors. Indeed, there’s a nod and nudge to the poorly-kept romantic secret seen, for example, in Advanis’ recent ad for an Indian clothing brand, in which she is dressed as a bride. Her fan service, as they say in showbiz, the kind that other actors, such as Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma (with Virat Kohli) did regardless of whether the two women wore Sabyasachi at their actual weddings, while ‘Advani was apparently wearing Manish Malhotra. But brand mentions and their implications are just details. For Hindi moviegoers, the allure of the Big Fat Bollywood wedding is conveyed so well in the soft, dreamy aesthetic of the couple’s photos, released after the hectic activity of the actual event is over. There he is, gently kissing her forehead, and there she is, looking away into the forever bliss that is sure to follow. There’s romance and escapism in this story of a real-life couple, made for each other, that movies now seem unable to deliver, making viewers determined to find that relief in the nuptials of a Malhotra and Advani or even of an Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. And everyone, from the newlyweds to the photographers and journalists who follow them, to the artists of the baaja and mehendi group who earn their daily bread at the shaadi, knows it. That A-list guests were asked to cover their phone cameras with a special case, the mandap is baby pink, and Advani wears a jeweled headband in these snippets of exclusive news and footage from the Malhotra-Advani wedding. , passed breathlessly to us by devoted paparazzi and Instagram accounts dedicated to celebrity gossip, are intended to turn content consumers into rapturous audiences, watching a wedding film in real time. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/kiara-siddharth-big-fat-bollywood-wedding-hindi-films-struggling-8429362/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos