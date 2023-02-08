A $100 million movie studio on the South Shore is a step towards making Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest, officials say





Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday opened a $100 million movie studio on the South Shore that aims to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest and create hundreds of jobs for neighborhood residents. The 222,000 square foot Regal Mile Studios is slated to open next year on a 7-acre parcel at the intersection of South Chicago Avenue, Stony Island and 77th Street. The studio will have five sound stages, a gym, a cafeteria and a recreation area. Lightfoot said the state-of-the-art, privately funded campus will strengthen Chicago’s place in the film industry, expanding the city’s tally of 15 long-running shows already filmed here. She addressed a crowd that included State Senator Elgie R. Sims Jr., City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and others. The reason you see so many South Side elected officials here is because they all know this investment is going to last and benefit the whole of the South Side, and dare I say the whole city, a said Lightfoot. It’s a great moment of pride. A rendering of Regal Mile Studios on South Chicago Avenue. The studio will be built on land that has been vacant for more than two decades. For 24 years we have been trying to develop this space and we are finally here, said Ald outgoing. Leslie Hairston (5th). Regal Mile Studios was led by Showtimes The Chi producer Derek Dudley and Jim Reynolds of Loop Capital Real Estate Partners. Both men grew up on the South Side. They say the project has special meaning for them. This one is near and dear because it was going to take these young people, revitalize this community and bring back economic activity, jobs and hope, said Reynolds, who grew up in Englewood. Dudley, who grew up in South Shore, said: It’s for people in the community. … May he be a beacon of life, a beacon of hope for what is possible and an inspiration to us all. Derek Dudley, who grew up on the South Shore and produces the Showtime cable series The Chi, speaks Monday at the groundbreaking ceremony for Regal Mile Studios on the South Side. Tyler Pasciak LaRivière/Sun-Times Officials said the movie studio would create jobs for neighborhood residents, not people out of town. Aldus. Michelle Harris (8th) said her office is engaged in very positive discussions with CPS to create a training program that will provide well-paying union jobs for students who won’t need a college degree. The project began in 2018 when Loop Capital began looking for a filming site, Loop Capital’s Susan Cronin said in a statement. The project came to fruition in November 2021 when the city agreed to sell six parcels of vacant city-owned land on the South Shore for $31,000. Although the project borrows its name from the historic and ailing Avalon Regal Theater nearby, they are unrelated. Lightfoot attempted to bolster Chicago’s share of the nation’s film and television productions. Chicago is already home to Cinespace Studios which produces NBC’s Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med. Lightfoot said the studio would complete its signature Invest South/West program, which uses public money to stimulate economic activity in economically disadvantaged areas of the city. The city says it has allocated more than $2 billion in private and public funds through the South and West Side Real Estate Development Program. Film production revenues hit a record $700 million last year, Lightfoot said. This year is expected to exceed that number, she said. A rendering of Regal Mile Studios on South Chicago Avenue. A rendering of Regal Mile Studios on South Chicago Avenue.

