Bollywood actors mostly play villains in southern cinema: Farzi creator Krishna DK | Bollywood

As southern cinema projects like RRR and KGF have become popular globally and in India, artists from all industries are collaborating on many projects. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil starred in Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Tamil film Vikram (2022). In creators Raj Nidimoru and Farzi of Krishna DK, which will be released on February 10, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shares screen space with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. The former plays a crook, who is chased by Vijay’s cop in the Prime Video web series. (Also read: Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor literally shows how to ‘make money’, can Vijay Sethupathi catch it?)

While many southern actors have played the role of traditional heroes in Bollywood, the same has not been true for leading men in Hindi cinema. Actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan have had many leading roles in Hindi films. While actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia are able to land lead roles in southern cinema, the males haven’t been so lucky.

Speaking of this, in a Galatta Plus interview, Krishna DK said: There are a lot of Tamil and Telugu bad guys who come from the north. All of our actors here have gone there and played bad guys, including Manoj Bajpayee. The filmmaker pointed out that actors who switch to southern cinemas usually get the villain roles. Some recent actors who have played villains include Sonu Sood and Mukul Dev.

Traditional heroes like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor have starred in every southern movie. Shahid, who was part of the same Galatta Plus interview, said he had not yet been offered a film in another language. Her co-star Raashii Khanna went on to say, Honestly, when it comes to the acceptance of northern male heroes making a southern movie, I don’t know how accepted that will be in the south, that too as a mainstream hero.

Recent blockbuster Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has earned over 800 crore at the worldwide box office, but it performed better in Hindi-speaking states. In Andhra Pradesh, Pathaan earned about 20 crore in the first week, while he collected about 10 crores in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.