



Janet Jackson is set to open the official Hollywood Bowl 2023 summer season with a performance of her Together Again tour on June 10. Jackson tops the long list of talent the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced on Tuesday (February 7) for this year. The season will include dates from Jill Scott, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Beach Boys, Kool & The Gang, Sparks, Café Tcvba, Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Louis Tomlinson and more. Ahead of the summer season, the Bowl will also see performances by Reba McEntire, Phish, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and a special celebration for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news The LA Phil has announced concerts and events through September 24 with other artists including Jacob Collier, Buddy Guy, Air Supply, Culture Club, Herbie Hancock, My Morning Jacket and Gladys Knight. “As we look forward to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I’m honored and thrilled to share a season that, to me, speaks to a bright future ahead of us,” said LA Music and Artistic Director Phil. Gustave Dudamel in one version. “From the timeless music of Mendelssohn, Falla and Verdi, to the modern classics of John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the inspiring sounds of our Pan American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes you on the kind of magical journey that can only begin at the Bowl. This season, the Bowl will also host a special anniversary concert, Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute, with a special guest list alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Jones collaborator Jules Buckley. The Bowl will also present several films in concert including Harry Potter and the Holland of Death Part 2, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi And 2001: A Space Odyssey. There will also be a sing-a-long for music sound and Walt Disney Animation Studios: the concert that will showcase Disney music and animation over the past century, including highlights from snow White For Charm. The famous Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will take place June 17-18 featuring Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, West Coast Get Down and more. Dudamel will also lead the LA Phil in Mendelssohn Dream of a summer night and, alongside famous Hollywood film composer John Williamswill share the podium for three special Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil evenings featuring a selection of movie clips on the big screen. The LA Phil also partners with KCRW to present concerts spanning all genres: Reggae Nights XXI with Beres Hammond and Steel Pulse, Portugal. The Man with Chicano Batman and Say She She, Maggie Rogers with Alvvays, Los Auténticos Decadentes and more. “There’s no place like the Hollywood Bowl on a summer’s evening, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to another unforgettable musical season led by the extraordinary vision of Gustavo Dudamel,” the manager said. LA Phil’s content and engagement. Renee Williams Niles. View the full program here.

