Hollywood Bowl 2023 Lineup: Janet Jackson, Culture Club, Movies

Janet Jackson will take the stage for the opening night of the 2023 Hollywood Bowls season. She will be joined on June 10 by Ludacris and members of the Los Angeles Philharmonics’ own Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, making the evening a great example of what the iconic venue does best: bringing fans of all ages and backgrounds together. It represents multi-generational excitement, says Renae Williams Niles, LA Phil’s chief content and engagement officer, of Jackson’s concert. One of the things we really strive for is to continue to create great memories for both the performers and the audience. Other season highlights include Culture Club, The Beach Boys, Kool and the Gang, Sparks, They Might be Giants, Air Supply, Rubn Blades, Jill Scott, Louis Tomlinson, Maggie Rogers, Michael Bolton and a 90th anniversary tribute by Quincy Jones featuring the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Jones collaborator and bandleader Jules Buckley. Niles says the Bowl intends to appeal to diverse audiences and performers, and has amassed more than 30 Bowl debuts, including LA native bandleader Ryan Bancroft, pianist Bruce Liu, composer-leader Japanese orchestra Joe Hisaishi, Digable Planets and Portugal. The man. It’s a number I called, Niles says of the debut. And I’ve asked the team to keep following, just to make sure there’s this newness and freshness with different guest artists, composers and arrangers as well. We want to make sure there is always a sense of discovery for our audience. LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will celebrate his 14th Bowl season with the continued presentation of his five-year Pan Am Music Initiative featuring Mexican composer Francisco Corts-lvarezs La Serpiente de Colores and Arturo Mrquezs Concierto de Otoo, as well as a performance by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginasteras ballet Estancia. The Bowl forgoes its traditional musical in favor of additional stage and screen music offerings, including Everybody Rise! A celebration of Sondheim, featuring the beloved songs of iconic composers performed by a variety of guest singers. Film screenings accompanied by live music (always a Bowl staple) include 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. will also have a paid two-day event honoring classic Walt Disney Animation Studios films old and new, including Snow White and Frozen. Celebrating Disney’s impact is in keeping with the inherent place of the Bowls in Los Angeles, says Niles. Like Disney, the Hollywood Bowl belongs to Los Angeles, but it’s also a gift from Los Angeles to the world, she said. The complete schedule for the 2023 Hollywood Bowls season is here: hollywoodbowl.com/campaigns/hollywood-bowl-2023-season

