Leading Hindi movie stars don’t claim term Bollywood in Netflix documentary series – Planet Bollywood





Big names in the Hindi film industry have been seen in the trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries The Romantics expressing their dissatisfaction with the term Bollywood. A tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and his cultural impact on India over the past 50 years, the documentary series sees a number of mega-stars questioning the identity, Bollywood, which some say , was familiarly given to them by the West. . From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Salim Khan to Rani Mukerji via Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have their say against the use of the term Bollywood because they don’t feel it includes other film industries. The Romantics was directed by Oscar and Emmy nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, which is returning to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. Smriti says, I was surprised to learn how much people in the industry unanimously hate the term Bollywood. But in hindsight, it all makes sense. Who would want to be defined in the context of a totally different entity, especially with a term that seems reductive and derivative? She adds: The Hindi film industry, and indeed all of the regional industries that make up Indian cinema, are juggernauts in their own right. It’s just a shame that the word Bollywood is so catchy! Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, in this four-part documentary series will feature 35 prominent film industry personalities, who have worked closely with YRF over its 50 years. They will collectively delve into the history of Hindi cinema showcasing YRF’s impact in making the industry and its leading stars a household name around the world through its groundbreaking and generation-defining films. Interestingly, the head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra also recorded his first on-camera interview for The Romantics. Hearing him share insights on YRF and the Hindi film industry in this documentary series will be a highlight for the film fraternity, moviegoers and the general public. The Romantics trailer was loved all over the world. Netflix will release The Romantics on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, often considered the father of romance in India due to his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. YRF is currently at an all-time high as its latest release Pathaan, the fourth film in YRFs Spy Universe is breaking all world box office records. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in the world and has become the biggest blockbuster of all time in the history of Hindi cinema. YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever seen like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise to name a few -ones. He has also produced landmark content with iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc.

