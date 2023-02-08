Gina Prince-Bythewood on The Woman King’s Oscar shutout – The Hollywood Reporter

When the Oscar nominations were announced in January, some of the biggest omissions were for films directed by and starring black women, including Gina Prince-Bythewood. woman king, with a cast led by Viola Davis; At Chinonye Chukwu Until, with Danielle Deadwyler; and that of Alice Diop Saint-Omer, which was the French selection for international cinema. Prince-Bythewood explains what these omissions mean to her.

I’m currently a producer on a project and the executives insisted that the director we chose be an Oscar-winning black director. While that sounds great, who would it be? In the 95-year history of the Oscars, no black filmmaker has ever won Best Director. No black woman has ever been nominated.

This awards season has been a revelation. I was thinking about how to sum up what it’s like to be a black filmmaker in the awards conversation, and thought about my recent screening of The female king at UCLA, which is my alma mater. There were a couple hundred students at the film school, and it was an amazing showing. The Q&A that followed was supposed to last an hour, and it ended up being two hours of conversation. Just a nice environment, nice welcome. And I left there on a high. Just 15 minutes later I stopped in Westwood at a makeup store, Ulta, to pick up something I needed for an event later. And I was followed by the security guard. I was like, “What a contrast.” Within half an hour, I had people seeing me as an artist – really seeing me. And then I was at rock bottom seeing a perception of me that was built through decades of discrimination, and the images of us that the media has created. It hurts.

I got so many text messages and emails from people in the industry outraged by Oscar nominations. Of course I’m disappointed. Who would not be ? Especially because there was so much love for our film. And we can never forget that we have already won. Not only The female king exist in the world, but it is a success in the world. For any haters out there hoping to gaslight and say we just weren’t good enough, you can’t argue with the facts of our A+ Cinemascore – which only two other films achieved in the last year – or the fresh score of 94. % on Rotten Tomatoes, or the number of top 10 lists, including AFI and National Board of Review. We’re going to top $100 million at the worldwide box office, which is groundbreaking and historic. Sales on VOD and DVD are excellent. So our film made money and clearly had a cultural impact, which we were all hoping for.

But the Academy has made a very strong statement, and for me to remain silent is to accept that statement. So I agreed to speak, on behalf of black women whose work has been rejected in the past, is rejected now like Alice Diop and Saint-OmerChinonye Chukwu and Until — and for those who haven’t even stepped on a set yet.

Kayije Kagame in Alice Diop Saint-Omer. Courtesy of Srab Films

The female king was not snubbed. A snub is if he missed a category or two. The film was not nominated for one job. Not a single extraordinary performance was recognized. And when did that happen for a blockbuster movie that hit all the so-called markers? It’s not a snub. It is a reflection of the position of the Academy and the constant chasm between excellence and the recognition of black people. And, unfortunately, it’s not just a problem in Hollywood but in all industries. I’m going to use a quote from Dr. King because it’s so apt, in that he talked about the “lie of [our] inferiority accepted as truth in the society that dominates us.

During this awards season, I was struck by members of the Academy who just didn’t want to see the movie. People thought it was a compliment to some of our screenings to tell me to drag them there, because they didn’t think it was a movie for them, or were talking about contemporaries that we couldn’t convince them to come with them, and be so surprised at how much they liked the movie. To hear that again and again, it’s hard to digest.

Front, left to right: Lashana Lynch, Viola Davis and Sheila Atim in The Woman King. Courtesy of Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

I don’t approach any movie like that. I saw Everything everywhere all at once And Top Gun: Maverick because I heard they were really good. When you hear that, you go to the cinema. Or you watch the trailer and say, “I want to see this. Sounds good. We black women don’t get the same grace. So the question we need to ask ourselves is, “Why is it so hard to identify with the work of your black peers?” What is this inability of Academy voters to see black women, their humanity and heroism, as pertaining to themselves?

Of course, everyone talks about what happened with the best actress. Two women were considered likely candidates: The woman king’s Viola Davis has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a BAFTA and a SAG Award, and Untils Danielle Deadwyler won the Gotham Award and was also nominated for BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice, but both went unnoticed by the Academy. My problem with what happened is how people in the industry use their social capital – home screenings, personal calls, personal emails, personal relationships, high status. People like to say, “Well, Viola and Danielle had studios behind them.” But we have just seen very clearly that social capital is more valuable than that. This kind of power is exercised more casually in social circles, where the people are your friends or acquaintances. There may be diversity on your sets but not in your lives. And black women in this industry, we don’t have that power. There is no groundswell of the privileged with enormous social capital to support black women. There never was.

Danielle Deadwyler and Jalyn Hall in Untildirected by Chinonye Chukwu. Courtesy of Orion Pictures

I also think of my artisans. They did an extraordinary job. And for most of them, it was their first time in a film of this magnitude. I had to fight to have them in my crew because they had no CV. Having an Academy Award or one of those guild awards on their resume, the next time they show up for a job, they won’t have to fight. But when we’re not given that kind of recognition, a lot of them have to start over.

There are those who say to black filmmakers, “Why do you care about awards? Why do you care about validating a white organization? And that’s the thing. The Academy and the corporations should not be considered white institutions. They are supposed to be made up of our peers. They are not. They do not represent the entire film community. But what rewards give you is currency. They have an impact on your position. They impact the box office. They impact the steps you take in this industry. They have an impact on who gets the final cut.

Certainly, for black creatives right now, there is a palpable sense of burnout. The industry wanted to change course in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. And so many of us thought that ultimately the desire was real, the effort was real, and Hollywood wanted to be better. And, in some ways, they wanted to be better than America. “Let’s show how progressive Hollywood is!” And they committed to change, and they fought for inclusion. But now — perhaps because it’s hard to fight that guilt over prolonged periods of time — we, as black filmmakers, are feeling Hollywood ease off. Feeling, “We’ve done enough, we’re done.” And that’s a difficult thing.

The truth is that in terms of me and my career, I’m fine. I know I have many opportunities for my next film. I’m grateful. You don’t go to any movies to get rewards. You do it for the love of the material. For me, this film was everything I had ever dreamed of being able to do. It was a profound experience and I can’t wait to do it again. In terms of my choices, my way of working, none of this changes. I will continue to work and do a job that I believe in. I never let go of the accelerator.

It’s a hard thing to know, for every black filmmaker and certainly for every black filmmaker, that your work isn’t valued in the same way. This is a systemic American problem, which is why it seemed so insidious and so important. It’s hard to get into something that’s supposed to be judged on merit, but you know it’s not a meritocracy.

I want our industry to be better. What does “for your consideration” mean when you don’t press play?

This story first appeared in the Feb. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.