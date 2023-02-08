Romantics trailer reunites Bollywood stars in honor of Yash Chopra





New The Romantics Trailer Reunites Bollywood’s Biggest Stars In Honor Of Legendary Director Yash Chopra The documentary series will feature 35 leading voices from the Hindi film industry and will premiere on Netflix on February 14. Picture via Netflix



Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for The Romanticshis upcoming four-part documentary series about the iconic Bollywood director Yash Chopra. series director Smriti Mundhra accomplished something of a coup, having brought together some of the biggest movie stars in the Hindi-language film industry to pay tribute to the late filmmaker. The new trailer features the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif And Karan Johar.

The Romantics will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Madhouri saidand in the rarest of rare on-camera appearances, Chopra’s son Aditya, who took over the family studio Yash Raj Films after his death. SRK, the star of YRF’s latest hit, Pathane, appears in the new trailer, as he reminisces about his special relationship with Chopra. SRK has had a long creative collaboration with the filmmaker, who was one of the first to try his luck when he started out in the industry. Over the years they have worked together on films such as Darr, Veer Zaaraand Chopra’s last film as a director, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In fact, the song “Tere Liye” from the epic romance Veer Zaara plays in the background at the start of the new trailer, giving way to SRK, who says his mentor’s films featured “charming, handsome women and men, speaking of romance and poetry.” Picture via Netflix RELATED: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Lead Love Letter to Bollywood’s Yash Chopra in ‘The Romantics’ Trailer Johar, one of Bollywood’s most prominent filmmakers, recalls his childhood fascination with Chopra’s films and says, “I just became obsessed with watching his movies. And I thought, “Who is this man, who is constantly responsible for hypnotizing me when I was a child?” In old photos of Chopra and clips from his films, Kaif comes forward to speak specifically about how he portrays women on screen. She says, “The way he portrayed his heroines was so dignified, graceful and superimposed.” But despite the show’s title — and, indeed, a significant part of Chopra’s filmography — he wasn’t just known for his romantic flicks. The legendary Bachchan alludes to this when talking about the creative boost he received when he and Chopra began filming the musical drama. Kabhi Kabhi only 15 days after completing the crime epic Deewar. “Suddenly switching to an environment full of flowers, mountains and snow… But the ease with which he adapted to that was quite remarkable,” says Bachchan, arguably the biggest movie star Bollywood has ever had. never produced. Chopra made his directorial debut in 1959, with the film Dhool Ka Phool. He died in 2012, while his last film was still in production. His studio YRF celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, which began with a bang thanks to the resounding success of Pathane. The Romantics will be released on Netflix on February 14. You can watch the new trailer here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

