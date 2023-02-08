Unpacking the “Buff Clown” trope in Hollywood

Funny people can also lift weights.

One of the most exciting things about writing is that we’re always trying to find new trends, set them, counter them, and then start over. What was once the stoic, hardcore action star of the 70s and 80s has become something much funnier today.

Seems like if you do almost any action movie (except Gerard Butler’s), you’re also looking to do a comedy. Stars like The Rock, Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds do a ton of projects not based on being badass, which they are, but because they can also play funny.

Check out this video from The catchand let’s talk later.

Unboxing the Buff Clown Trope in Hollywood

Yes, the action star kind of evolved into something new, something called the “buff clown,” which in turn became a trope in screenwriting and storytelling. Today we’re going to find out what that means, why they’re fun to write, and then look at some examples of the movie and TV trope.

What is the Buff Clown Trope?

The buff clown trope refers to a Hollywood character archetype where the clown, who is usually portrayed as a silly and funny figure, is depicted as physically fit and muscular.

This subversion of the traditional clown image is often used for comedic effect, as the contrast between the clown’s buff appearance and silly behavior is seen as humorous. This trope can also be used to comment on societal expectations and cultural norms regarding body image and fitness.

How does the Buff Clown Trope subvert expectations?

The buff clown trope subverts expectations by contrasting the traditional image of a clown as physically weak, uncoordinated, and silly with a fitter, more imposing appearance.

This contrast between the character’s buff physique and his clownish demeanor aims to surprise and challenge the viewer’s preconceived ideas about the nature of clowns and body image. Use of this trope often comments on societal expectations and cultural norms regarding physical fitness and the relationship between strength and humor.

When you develop a character like this, you get all the fun of someone strong with skill and all the fun of someone with wit or comedic timing as well.

Why is the Buff Clown Trope becoming so popular in Hollywood?

I think if you put your mind to work, you’ll get dozens of these character types across all mediums. So why are they so popular now?

The rise of the buff clown trope in Hollywood may be due to several factors, including:

A desire to subvert traditional expectations and push the boundaries of established genre conventions. By portraying a clown as a buff, the filmmakers challenge viewers’ preconceptions by creating an unexpected new twist on a familiar character archetype. A reflection of changing cultural norms regarding body image and fitness. The increased emphasis on physical fitness and muscularity in popular culture may influence how filmmakers portray clowns and other characters. The appeal of humorous irony. By portraying a clown as a buff, filmmakers can create a contrast between the character’s silly demeanor and his imposing physique, which can be seen as inherently comical. The desire to create memorable and distinctive characters. By portraying a clown as a buff, filmmakers can create a unique and memorable character that stands out from other clowns in popular culture.

Examples of the Buff Clown Trope in movies and TV:

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular versions of this character. First, the obvious. Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of the superhero Deadpool is a subversion of the traditional superhero image, as the character is portrayed as both a clown and a physical powerhouse.

Although he is skinny, there are also very strong ones.

The portrait of Thor by Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok and the later avengers film franchises is an incredible example of the juxtaposition between brawn and humor.

The character portrayals of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in films such as JumanjiTHE Fast and Furious franchise, and Moana shows us that this muscle man can also use his comedic chops to support many leading roles.

Jason Statham’s portrayals of characters in action films such as The Expendables And Crank are fast and funny and help us connect with some of his harder-nosed people. He also engages with the audience, which makes us love him more.

Finally, on television, the character Jack Reacher, the protagonist of Jack Reach novel series, film franchises, and television franchises can be seen as a representation of the buff clown trope. He’s brimming with muscle, but he still has time for one-liners.

Does The Buff Clown only cover male actors?

No. The buff clown trope is not limited to male actors and can be applied to female characters as well. Female characters can also be portrayed as physically fit and imposing while maintaining their clownish demeanor, subverting expectations and challenging traditional gender norms.

This trope can be used to comment on cultural norms and expectations regarding body image, fitness, and strength, regardless of the gender of the character portrayed.

Examples of female Buff Clown characters

Many of these examples are going to be from superhero movies as they seem to be where a lot of these buff characters live these days. Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn throughout the DC Universe is a prime example of someone kicking while cracking jokes.

Although her humor is much drier, Zoe Saldana’s portrayal of Gamora in the guardians of the galaxy film franchise, as well as Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of Black Widow in the avengers The film franchise is Marvel’s answer to that question.

Outside of those movies, I think we could also include someone like Melissa McCarthy in The heat, who plays a hard-nosed cop full of comebacks.

These examples show that the buff clown trope can be applied to female characters and can be used to comment on cultural norms and expectations regarding body image, fitness, and strength.

Why are Buff Clowns characters fun to write?

As a writer, you want to challenge yourself to break what we consider the norm. They were stoic action heroes. Now, not so much,

Buff clowns are fun to write about because of the subversion of expectations. By portraying a physically fit and imposing clown, writers can create a character that subverts traditional expectations and challenges preconceptions, leading to a new and unexpected twist on a familiar character archetype.

There’s also a ton of humorous irony. The contrast between the character’s buff physique and clownish demeanor can create a sense of humorous irony that appeals to audiences.

Plus, you want these things to feel socially relevant. There is an element of cultural commentary. The buff clown trope can be used to comment on cultural norms and expectations regarding body image, fitness, and strength, adding depth and nuance to character and story.

Overall, the buff clown trope provides writers with a versatile, humorous, and culturally relevant character archetype, making it a fun and rewarding character to write about.

Summarizing the Buff Clown Trope in Hollywood

As you can see, the contrast between the character’s buff physique and clownish demeanor creates a sense of irony and humor while challenging cultural norms and expectations around body image, fitness, and strength. .

The buff clown trope can be applied to both male and female characters and is often used in action and comedy films to create memorable and distinctive characters that stand out from typical portrayals of clowns in popular culture.

What are your favorite examples of the buff clown in movies and TV shows?

