The leading ladies of Bollywood and their powerful line-up





The tide is changing in Bollywood and bringing with it a wave of fierce and fiery women, who don’t need to be saved, at least not by a knight in shining armor. Armed with more than good looks and the ability to kill, Bollywood is taking a page from the good old history books that best show the rise of powerful female characters. Covering versatile genres, offering meaty roles, and some of the most anticipated films for the near future, here’s a look at the leading ladies with the most exciting lineup! The leading ladies of the industry, from Kriti Sanon to Deepika Padukone, are all set to dominate the box office with a range of powerful projects on the big screens. Here’s a look at the lineup of upcoming films from the leading ladies we’re most excited about: Deepika Padukone Bollywoods Numero Uno has an exciting lineup which also includes Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan Prabhass Project K and the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Featured Video critical i say After a breakthrough performance in and as Mimi and ‘Bhediya’ recently, Kriti Sanon is positioning herself in the league of female stars. most anticipated films of recent times, where Kriti will be seen in different roles and characters. Alia Bhat Following rave reviews for her performance in Brahmastra: Part One, Alia Bhatt is also set to impress with Jee Le Zaraa which marks her first collaboration with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Dharmas Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and international thriller spy Heart of Stone, which marks his Hollywood debut. What movies are you most passionate about? Leave your comments below.

