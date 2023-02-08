See the 2023 Hollywood Bowl Summer Schedule – NBC Los Angeles





Timeless music and modern classics are part of the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 season announced Tuesday. The scenic venue will open the season on June 10 with a performance by Janet Jackson. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People and many more performances are part of the summer schedule. Jackson’s opening night show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, YOLA. The Beach Boys will headline the annual 4th of July fireworks. Here Featured performances and dates. June June 10: Janet Jackson: together again

June 17-18: Arsenio Hall to host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

King Gizzard and the Magician Lizard

June 22: Jill Scott

June 25: 10th anniversary celebration of the Game Awards

June 30: Louis Tomlinson July July 4: Fireworks show with the Beach Boys

July 6: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

July 7-9: John Williams returns for his annual ‘Maestro of the Movies’ performances with works from his career including ‘Star Wars’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Jaws’.

July 11: Verdi’s Requiem

July 12: Charlie Wilson

July 13: A Celebration of Ellington

July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and Village People

July 16: Sparks and they could be giants

July 18: Stay with Dudamel

July 19: Diana Krall

July 20: Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel

July 21: Café Tacvba with the LA Phil

July 23: Reggae Night XXI

July 25: Rhapsody in Blue

July 27: Pictures at an Exhibition

July 28-29: Quincy Jones 90th Birthday Celebration

July 30: Everyone rise! A celebration of Sondheim August August 1: All-Rachmaninoff

August 4: Walt Disney Animation Studio

August 6: Portugal. The Man – Chicano Batman – Dis Elle Elle

August 8: Eigar and Beethoven

August 9: Joe Bonamassa with orchestra

August 10: Sibelius and Grieg

Aug 11: Blades of Reuben

August 12: Carla Morrison

August 13: Maggie Rogers

Aug. 15: Fantastic Symphony

August 16: Gladys Knight

August 17: Shostakovich and Dvorak

August 18: Tchaikovsky Show

August 20: My morning jacket

August 22: Chris Thile and the Appalachian Spring

August 23: Herbie Hancock

August 24: Joe Hisaishi and Lmer

August 25: Culture Club

August 27: Morris Day & The Time and Dave Koz

August 29: Beethoven at the Bowl

August 31: The four seasons September September 3: air refueling

September 6: Buddy Guy

September 7: Bach and Mendelssohn

September 8: Fireworks Finale: Maxwell

September 12: The Planets

September 13: Jacob Collier with the LA Phil

September 16: “Sound of Music”, hosted by Melissa Peterman

September 20: Floating Point Promises

Sept. 24: The True Decadents Several film screenings in the scenic canyon setting are scheduled throughout the summer. June 24: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

August 3: “2001: A Space Odyssey”

September 1-2: “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” Click on here for full schedule and ticket details.

