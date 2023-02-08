Entertainment
See the 2023 Hollywood Bowl Summer Schedule – NBC Los Angeles
Timeless music and modern classics are part of the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 season announced Tuesday.
The scenic venue will open the season on June 10 with a performance by Janet Jackson. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People and many more performances are part of the summer schedule.
Jackson’s opening night show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra, YOLA. The Beach Boys will headline the annual 4th of July fireworks.
Here Featured performances and dates.
June
- June 10: Janet Jackson: together again
- June 17-18: Arsenio Hall to host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
- King Gizzard and the Magician Lizard
- June 22: Jill Scott
- June 25: 10th anniversary celebration of the Game Awards
- June 30: Louis Tomlinson
July
- July 4: Fireworks show with the Beach Boys
- July 6: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- July 7-9: John Williams returns for his annual ‘Maestro of the Movies’ performances with works from his career including ‘Star Wars’, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and ‘Jaws’.
- July 11: Verdi’s Requiem
- July 12: Charlie Wilson
- July 13: A Celebration of Ellington
- July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and Village People
- July 16: Sparks and they could be giants
- July 18: Stay with Dudamel
- July 19: Diana Krall
- July 20: Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
- July 21: Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
- July 23: Reggae Night XXI
- July 25: Rhapsody in Blue
- July 27: Pictures at an Exhibition
- July 28-29: Quincy Jones 90th Birthday Celebration
- July 30: Everyone rise! A celebration of Sondheim
August
- August 1: All-Rachmaninoff
- August 4: Walt Disney Animation Studio
- August 6: Portugal. The Man – Chicano Batman – Dis Elle Elle
- August 8: Eigar and Beethoven
- August 9: Joe Bonamassa with orchestra
- August 10: Sibelius and Grieg
- Aug 11: Blades of Reuben
- August 12: Carla Morrison
- August 13: Maggie Rogers
- Aug. 15: Fantastic Symphony
- August 16: Gladys Knight
- August 17: Shostakovich and Dvorak
- August 18: Tchaikovsky Show
- August 20: My morning jacket
- August 22: Chris Thile and the Appalachian Spring
- August 23: Herbie Hancock
- August 24: Joe Hisaishi and Lmer
- August 25: Culture Club
- August 27: Morris Day & The Time and Dave Koz
- August 29: Beethoven at the Bowl
- August 31: The four seasons
September
- September 3: air refueling
- September 6: Buddy Guy
- September 7: Bach and Mendelssohn
- September 8: Fireworks Finale: Maxwell
- September 12: The Planets
- September 13: Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
- September 16: “Sound of Music”, hosted by Melissa Peterman
- September 20: Floating Point Promises
- Sept. 24: The True Decadents
Several film screenings in the scenic canyon setting are scheduled throughout the summer.
- June 24: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
- August 3: “2001: A Space Odyssey”
- September 1-2: “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”
Click on here for full schedule and ticket details.
