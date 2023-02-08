Mindy Kaling visits Jodhpur and meets Bollywood brides; fans ask “on vacation or scouting” for a film with Priyanka Chopra | English Film News







In a series of Instagram posts, Mindy shared photos of her fun days in the city, the beautiful architecture, scenery and even photos of her “new friend” – a peacock. “The Pink City,” she captioned the post and added, “swipe to see my new friend.” Hollywood actress and producer Midy Kaling landed in India this weekend and she played the perfect tourist as she took in the sights and sounds of the pink city, Jaipur.In a series of Instagram posts, Mindy shared photos of her fun days in the city, the beautiful architecture, scenery and even photos of her “new friend” – a peacock. “The Pink City,” she captioned the post and added, “swipe to see my new friend.” Mindy is in the countryside with writer Dan Goor, who is also featured in her photos. While traveling in Jaipur, Mindy also made time to take care of some work commitments. The actress and producer met the stars of the show ‘Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives’. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni took to their social media to post photos with Mindy and gush about her ‘Never Have I Ever’ series. Mindy’s visit to the Pink City has also fueled speculation that she may just be scouting locations for her upcoming rom-com which will also star Priyanka Chopra. The untitled rom-com was said to revolve around a big Indian wedding and fans couldn’t help but wonder if Mindy’s visit had anything to do with the film. “Scouting for wedding comedy with @priyankachopra??” A fan asked. Another fan wrote in the comments, “Is this prep for yours and @priyankachopra’s film on the Sangeeeet???? Excitingggg.” Another asked: “Vacationing or scouting?! Enjoy! And tell me there are NO other people in your frames!? I was there last month and there were 100 tourists per square foot.” Reportedly, Mindy will play an American Indian in the upcoming comedy opposite Priyanka, who is set to play her Indian cousin. It would be interesting to see if the actress is focusing on Jaipur as Priyanka is also rumored to be returning home to shoot her upcoming movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Alia Bhat And Katrina Kaif.

