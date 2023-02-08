Review of the novel City of Blows by Tim Blake Nelson





Comment this story Comment As a beloved character actor who travels the literary world, Tim Blake Nelson is rightly drawn to detours in city ​​of blowshis fuzzy but intriguing debut novel about bitterness and ambition in Hollywood. Nelson, also a playwright and occasional filmmaker, apparently aims to capture the entirety of the modern film industry in a framed tale around the indiscretions of an agent, a power struggle between two producers and the lowly director caught in the middle. But the 58-year-old author seems less interested in this central story than in its myriad digressions, as flashbacks paint a chilling portrait of the disparate and damaged personalities trapped in Hollywood allure. Subscribe to the book world newsletter Chief among them is David Levit, a classically trained actor and aspiring director interested in directing a film adaptation of a provocative bestselling novel titled Coal. Known for straddling a filmmaker friend and haunted by the tragedy of his college years, Levit sees the prestige project on race in America as a watershed opportunity. He is hired by Jacob Rosenthal, an abrasive but creatively daring Hollywood power broker, hardened by his father’s harsh brand of mid-century masculinity. But preproduction is cut short by downtrodden producer Brad Shlansky, a Long Island peddler who was forced to grow up fast and eventually ventured to Hollywood with his two sisters. Fueled by old resentments, Shlansky sets out to scuttle Coal with the help of his childhood friend Paul Aiello, a deceitful agent embroiled in a #MeToo scandal. All of this gives an unflinchingly cynical take on Hollywood machinations and how outsized egos undermine art. In a revealing passage, Nelson sums up the key players in his novels: The story seemed to be told over and over again in Los Angeles. Young men, and sometimes women, hyper-aggressive, unfathomably ambitious, and naturally intelligent, came to the West unencumbered by conscience or morals and seemed to impose upon themselves the very status they claimed to have at first, but that they obviously didn’t. But Nelson has more on his mind as his characters navigate the rapidly changing entertainment landscape, amid the rise of streaming and the fall of mid-budget drama. (Television has gotten smarter, says Rosenthal, and so movies have gotten louder, dumber and more violent.) Another plot thread touches on the push and pull of challenging audiences while adhering fluctuating standards of political correctness. City of Blows turns into a complete Times Up parable in its back half as it depicts the harrowing indiscretions of a Harvey Weinstein-esque titan. And the impending upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic looms, with the novel spanning the better part of a century but largely set in early 2020. 10 books to read in February Nelson weaves through this narrative via non-linear storylines, frequent point-of-view changes, and numerous forays into secondary character perspectives. There’s something to be said to keep readers on their toes, but the ambitious structure gets tedious. Winding and momentum-sapping, the stories imbue the protagonists with pathos by overwhelming the reader with exposition. Sometimes the storytelling gets so heavy that flashbacks fold into flashbacks that readers can’t help but lose their bearings. Although Nelson shows an interest in deconstructing the love lives of his characters, with a particular interest in exploring interracial relationships, women rarely appear as more than an afterthought. City of Blows is most engrossing when it comes to examining the compromises, backstabbing and bureaucracy that often trump talent in Hollywood. As Nelson writes, anyone not associated with the film industry would have marveled at how honorable films were made, so unnecessarily cumbersome and ego-plagued was the process. An insight into screenwriting and acting methods no doubt colored by Nelson’s decades of experience in the industry, as writer-director of four feature films and go-to actor for Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro and the Coen brothers are many compelling. This story in the business also adds a metatextual layer to this novel written by an actor about an actor adapting a novel. When Rosenthal denounces the prologues and epilogues as being reserved for writers who couldn’t figure out how to fit their ideas into most of their book, it reads like a gleeful self-conflict from Nelson, who dutifully and effectively squeezes City of Blows with these devices. Some books are impossible to turn into movies. Why let that stop you? Unfortunately, Nelson precedes the harrowing epilogue with an explosive, shifting finale that’s as abrupt as it is incongruous. When hundreds of pages of methodically laid groundwork are so jarringly shelved, one can’t help but wonder if the journey through Nelsons Los Angeles was worth it. Much like the metropolis it satirizes, City of Blows is perhaps too sprawling for its own good. Thomas Floyd is a writer and editor of the Washington Post. Unnamed press. 456 pages. $30. A note to our readers We participate in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to allow us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliate sites.

