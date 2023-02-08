Hollywood’s Satanic Rituals Will Soon Be Exposed: Donald Trump Jr.





Sam Smith’s rendition of “Unholy” is proof that the Hollywood music scene is rife with satanic rituals, according to Donald Trump Jr. The 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, honoring several big names in the music industry. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who both appear on the hit ‘Unholy,’ won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Smith has won four Grammy awards, but both have made history, with Smith being the first non-binary artist to win a Grammy and Petras being the first openly transgender woman to win. The pair capped off the night with a performance of “Unholy” in which Smith donned a hat outfitted with devil horns, Petras danced in a cage, and red lights bathed the stage. Trump Jr. felt the performance had a deeper meaning. He first likened the performance to satanic rituals, then adopted heavy COVID-19 rhetoric in a 2-minute video circulating on Twitter. In the video, Trump Jr. said Smith’s performance was reminiscent of a satanic ritual. The video has been viewed over 700,000 times. He went on to say that Hollywood has partnered with pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, one of the companies that created a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer sponsored the Grammys. “You can’t make this stuff up anymore,” Trump Jr said. “The next conspiracy theory to go down the drain is Hollywood, the music industry, totally not into satanic rituals, despite all the symbolism , despite all the coincidences with said symbolism. It never ends. “Maybe it’s art, but why is it always this kind of art? Why is it never, like ordinary art?” Trump Jr. added. Trump Jr. then sarcastically said he was sure there was “nothing” in the symbolism of Smith’s performance. “Just like there was nothing in the Wuhan lab leak theory and all the other conspiracies that are out there,” he said. “They literally can’t help themselves.” Trump Jr. said Hollywood controls culture by embedding satanic symbolism in shows watched by children. “They’re all in on it,” he said. “They’re going to crush everything we hold dear in America. Our morals, our decency, our religion, our freedom, and they’re going to replace it with this crap.” Junior says Sam Smith’s performance proves the right was right that Hollywood and the music industry are all Satan worshippers. Maybe it’s art, but why is it always that kind of art? Why is it never, like, ordinary art? pic.twitter.com/nuJJDPIZAj —Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 6, 2023 Democrat and defense attorney Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of Trump Jr.’s video on Twitter. “Junior says Sam Smith’s performance proves right wingers were right that Hollywood and the music industry are all satan worshipers,” Filipkowski tweeted along with the video. Trump Jr. isn’t the only conservative concerned with performance. Many other Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and podcaster Liz Wheeler, also said it was unnerving. Newsweek contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

