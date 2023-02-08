Here is the summer 2023 schedule at the Hollywood Bowl





Photo by Brian Champlin/We Like LA No summer in Los Angeles is complete with a concert date at the Hollywood Bowl. You know that. You are a fan. You know each other. There’s no point in overselling the experience, so let’s get to it. The good news is the programming 2023 fell today. The only problem is that you could wait a few months to buy tickets for a single event. Let’s talk about composition first. Advertisement The season begins with a boom as headliners Janet Jackson and Ludacris take the stage for opening night on June 10. This will be quickly followed by the Jazz Festival on June 17 and 18, which features an impressive roster of artists including Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, St. Paul and many more. One of this year’s other titles is a showcase that Disney fans are sure to love. On August 4 and 5, listen live to songs from some of the studio’s most iconic properties, accompanied by clips from the movies that made them famous. Think all of snow White For Frozen. If you want to be transported back to your childhood, or perhaps create a new memory for a little one in your life, this will be the show. Two other gigs that caught my attention in August are in Portugal. The Man + Chicano Batman + Say She She (August 6) and My Morning Jacket + Fleet Foxes (August 20). Beyond that, this year’s program includes the usual assortment of great classical, jazz and world music, including Maestro of the Movies with John Williams (July 7-9) and several KCRW festival dates (with some artists yet to be determined). And yes, plenty of opportunities to see Dudamel and the LA Phil. Remember that as long as the schedule is sold out, you will have to wait a minute to purchase tickets for a single event. Here’s how the version shakes: On sale right away are a handful of concerts (Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard) as well as new subscriptions and renewals, as well as group sales.

“Build Your Own” packages open March 14.

Single ticket sales begin May 2. Bottom line: If something’s on your radar and you’re not already subscribed, be sure to put May 2 in your calendar. See the full lineup below! June June 10 (opening night): Janet Jackson + Ludacris June 17-18: Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival June 21st: King Gizzard and the lizard magician June 22:Jill Scott June 24: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 June 25: Celebrating 10 years of The Game Awards June 30th: Louis Tomlinson (formerly of boy band One Direction) July 2-4 4th of July Show with the Beach Boys July 7-9: Maestro of cinema: John Williams with the LA Phil July 6: A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Dudamel July 7-9: Maestro of cinema: John Williams with the LA Phil 11 July: Dudamel conducts Verdis Requiem (LA Phil + LA master Chorale) July 12: Charlie Wilson with En Vogue July 13: A Celebration of Ellington (LA Phil) July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and the villagers July 16: Sparks + They could be giants July 18: Stay with Dudamel (LA Phil + Grupo Corpo) July 19: Diana Krall July 20: Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel (LA Phil) July 21: Café Tacvba with the LA Phil July 23: Reggae Night XXI (KCRW Festival) July 25: Rhapsody in Blue (LA Phil) July 27: Pictures at an Exhibition (LA Phil) July 28-29: Quincy Joness 90th Anniversary Tribute: A Musical Celebration July 30: Everyone get up! A Celebration of Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl Orchestra) August August 1: All-Rachmaninoff (LA Phil) August 3: 2001: A Space Odyssey (LA Phil + Los Angeles Master Chorale) August 4-5: Walt Disney Animation Studios : The Concert (LA Phil) August 6: Portugal. The Man + Chicano Batman + Say She She August 8: Elgar and Beethoven (LA Phil) August 9: Joe Bonamassa with orchestra August 10: Sibelius and Grieg (LA Phil) August 11: Rubén Lames Advertisement August 12:Carla Morrison August 13: Maggie Rogers + Alvvays August 15th: Fantastic Symphony (LA Phil) August 16: Gladys Knight August 17: Shostakovich and Dvok (LA Phil) August 18-19: Tchaikovsky Show 20 August: My morning jacket + Fleet Foxes August 22: Chris Thile and the Appalachian Spring August 23: Herbie Hancock August 24: Joe Hisaishi and Lamer August 25-26: Cultural club August 27: Smooth Summer Jazz with Dave Koz and Friend August 29: Beethoven at the Bowl (LA Phil) August 31: The Four Seasons (LA Phil) September September 1st: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in concert (LA Phil) September 3: Air Supply and Michael Bolton September 5: Mozart under the stars (LA Phil) September 6: Buddy Guy and Christone Kingfish Ingram September 7: Bach and Mendelssohn (LA Phil) September 8-10: Maxwell (Fireworks Finale) September 12: The Planets (LA Phil + Pacific Chorale) September 13: Jacob Collier with the LA Phil September 16: Sound of Sing-A-Long music September 17: KCRW Festival with TBA artists September 20: Floating Point Promises with Shabaka Hutchings September 24: Los Autnticos Decadentes + More TBA as part of the KCRW festival For more information and to buy tickets, go to hollywoodbowl.com. Want the best things to do in Los Angeles delivered straight to your inbox? Join over 60,000 Angelenos who subscribe to our bi-weekly email newsletter! By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from We Like LA regarding partner news, events, offers and promotions. Advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.welikela.com/heres-the-2023-summer-schedule-at-the-hollywood-bowl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos