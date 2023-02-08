‘Pathaan’ Becomes 25th Record Grosser in Bollywood; See all 25 movies and actors with most movies here





Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham Pathane became a Bollywood record on Monday. The film has finally broken through coatingthe national gross figures of 512 crore to take the crown. With this, Bollywood got its 25th All Time Grosser since 1940. Here is the list of National Record Grossers in Bollywood: Zindagi (1940) – 55 lakes net

Khazanchi (1941) – 70 lakes net

basing (1942) – 80 lakes net

The kismet (1943) – 1 Crore net

rattan (1944) – 1 Crore net

Anmol Ghadi (1946) – 1 Crore net

Andaz (1949) – 1.05crore net 1.80crore Raw

baraat (1949) – 1.10crore net 2 crores Raw

Awara (1951) – 1.25 crores net 2.30 crore Raw

AT (1952) – 1.25 crores net 2.80 crore Raw

Shree 420 (1955) – 2 crores net 3.80 crore Raw

Naya Daour (1957) – $2.25 billion net 5.40 crores Raw

mother india (1960) – 4 crores net 8 billion Raw

Mughal-e-Azam (1960) – $5.5 billion net 11 billion Raw

Police officer (1973) – 5.50 crores net 11 billion Raw

Sholay (1975) – 15 crores net 30 crores Raw

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) – 72 billion net 117 crore gross

The bridge (2001) – 76 billion net 128 billion Raw

Ghajini (2008) – 114 billion net 157 billion Raw

3 idiots (2009) – 202 billion net 273 billion Raw

Chennai Express (2013) – 207 billion net 278 crore gross

Dhoom 3 (2013) – 272 billion net 376 billion Raw

PACK (2014) – 340 Crores net 455 crores Raw

Dangal (2016) – 387 billion net 512 crore gross

Pathane (2023) – 435 Crores net 521 billion Gross* (in 13 days). Actors with the most films on the list: Amir Khan – 5 movies

Raj Kapoor – 4 movies

Dilip Kumar – 4 movies

Shah Rukh Khan – 2 movies

KL Saigal – 1 Movie

Mr Esmail – 1 Movie

Ulhas – 1 Movie

Ashok Kumar – 1 Movie

Karan Devan – 1 Movie

Surendra – 1 Movie

Amitabh Bachchan – 1 Movie

Dharmendra – 1 Movie

Rishi Kapoor – 1 Movie

Salman Khan – 1 Movie

sunny deol – 1 Movie

