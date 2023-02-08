Janet Jackson kicks off the Hollywood Bowl summer season





The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 summer season with concerts and performances between June and September. Pop icon Janet Jackson opens the season with her Together Again tour which ends June 10. Joining her on stage will be hip-hop star Ludacris with a special appearance by the musicians of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), conducted by Thomas Wilkins. Other artists throughout the season include the Beach Boys, Jill Scott, Maxwell, Charlie Wilson, Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Portugal. The Man, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy, Diana Krall, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Kool & the Gang with the Village People and more. A special anniversary concert, Quincy Jones 90e Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration, will feature renditions of the songs of recording legends by a special guest list and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by composer, bandleader and Jones collaborator Jules Buckley on 28-29 July. The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival takes place June 17-18 and is hosted by Arsenio Hall and features artists like Grammy Award winner Samara Joy, The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and more . There are also more than a dozen films with a live orchestra playing this summer featuring the “Sound of Music” chant. There’s no place like the Hollywood Bowl on a summer’s evening, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to another unforgettable musical season led by the extraordinary vision of Gustavo Dudamel,” explained Renae Williams Nile. , responsible for content and engagement at LA Phil.s. Tickets for the 2023 Hollywood Bowl summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates: Currently on sale (from February 7):

Louis Tomlinson

Subscription renewals

King Gizzard and the Magician Lizard

Jill Scott

Group sales are available now

New subscriptions are available now

Build your own packages are available March 14

Hollywood Bowl box office to open May 2 for single ticket sales Programs, artists, prices and dates are subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.



