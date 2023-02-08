Entertainment
When Raveena Tandon lost movie roles to Bollywood’s ‘jealous’ heroine: The Tribune India
Bombay, February 7
Over the course of a three-decade cinematic journey, Raveena Tandon has received numerous accolades for her work. But it was not always easy, as she also had to face difficulties.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, the ‘Mohra’ star revealed how she lost films in the 90s when a co-star’s partner was ‘insecure’.
“There was a movie that was offered to me where the original star cast was a really big hit pair and me and another person who was a hit pair. But unfortunately for me, this person who was my co -starred in a few movies, started dating one of the heroines who couldn’t stand me, who had this real competitive jealousy, this rivalry with me,” she said.
“So she kind of told him that if I see you talking to her or something, I’m gonna dump you…You can’t do movies with her anymore. We were a hit pair. He told me said when she was coming on the sets I’m not gonna talk to you I asked why we’re friends I mean there’s nothing you know who I’m dating so what’s the problem I’m dating with someone else. So he was like no, no, but don’t talk to me when she’s around and suddenly one day I was told sorry you have to leave those movies because he didn’t want to work anymore with you,” she added.
Raveena said she tried to reason with the co-star.
“I was like but why? Coincidentally, the producer he went to and said or recommended his girlfriend, the producer just let him down. He said I didn’t want to sign her because she was not suitable for the role, only Raveena is suitable for the role. Alright, if you don’t want Raveena, then I will let you down, but I will never sign this girl,” she said.
Raveena also talked about her exit from the movies.
“So there were people who stuck to their beliefs and what the character was suitable for, right? So that happens too. It’s normal that they didn’t ask us for the amount of signing or whatever. I didn’t somehow break the contract, so it’s on their (side). And then there’s so many times you do it out of emotion. I remember that a really popular director came to see me and he was in love with his heroine and he signed me opposite Sunny for a movie and he came to my house and told me you’re like my younger sister, you’re my sister. You know I’m madly in love with her, I want to marry her but she’s going to kill me and I signed you this and that. So please help me make my relationship work. I said no problem, I’ll get out of the movie. And she got the part and I got out of the movie. That movie did pretty well. I’ve done it too so many times, I’ve helped people but nothing worked for them. So, I think ultimately it’s karma then.” Raveena was recently awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor in India.
Work-wise, she received much appreciation for her performance in the pan-Indian hit film ‘KGF-Chapter 2’.
In the coming months, she’ll be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year hiatus in the romantic comedy “Ghudchadi.”
Apart from this, Raveena will also be seen in Arbaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ production.
