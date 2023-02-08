The FA Cup dream is over for Wrexham and its Hollywood owners

For the owners of Wrexhams Hollywood, the sequel turned out to be heartbreaking.

Welsh football club owned by celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lost their FA Cup replay with Sheffield United 3-1 on Tuesday, conceding two goals in stoppage time.

A victory for Wrexham, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the famous old competition, would have set up a fifth-round or round-of-16 game with Tottenham and their star striker Harry Kane.

Instead, it was desperation for English football’s fifth tier team that has dominated the headlines for the past two years after it was bought by Reynolds and McElhenney for $2.5million in November 2020 on the recommendation of one of their writers.

Sheffield United forced a replay by scoring an equalizer five minutes into stoppage time in the sides’ first match, which ended 3-3 at Wrexhams Racecourse Ground. Reynolds attended this game but was not at the replay at Bramall Lane, where Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored the final goals.

So proud of these boys, Reynolds, a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the Deadpool movies, posted to his 21.1 million Twitter followers. And the more than 4,000 away supporters who gave their all.

McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of the TV show Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, also tweeted, writing: Couldn’t be more proud of these men than I am right now. They gave him absolutely everything.

It was another thrilling one-minute match between the teams, giving Reynolds and McElhenney plenty more material for their behind-the-scenes Welcome To Wrexham TV series.

Wrexham have a history of producing shock in the FA Cup, having beaten then English champions Arsenal in the third round in 1992 while playing in the fourth tier and reaching the quarter-finals in the 1996-97 season when he was on the third level.

The Welsh club had already knocked out second-tier Coventry this season and could easily have done the same with fellow Championship side Sheffield United, with Paul Mullin having a 72nd-minute penalty saved as the score was 1-1.

Mullin had converted a kick in the 59th to equalize for Wrexham, nullifying Anel Ahmedhodzics’ opener nine minutes earlier.

Sharps goal in the fourth minute of added time came from a defensive error and proved crucial.

Sharp said after the game he was annoyed by Wrexham’s conduct, suggesting the side 72 places lower in the English football pyramid were already looking forward to playing Tottenham in the next round.

I’m glad we beat them,” Sharp said. The way they were as a club before the game, eyeing Spurs… They hadn’t even beaten us. They thought we were going to turn around.

GRIMSBYS SURPRISE

The big surprise in fourth-round replays came when fourth-tier Grimsby won 3-0 at home to fourth-placed Luton in the Championship. Grimsby will next play for Premier League side Southampton.

Second-tier leaders Burnley, managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, and third-tier Fleetwood have also won their replays and will meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

GAME REMAINING

The other fourth-round replay comes on Wednesday, when Second Division Sunderland host Premier League side Fulham. The winner will face Leeds.

The fifth round takes place at the end of the month.

