A Royal at WeHo? Princess Eugenie plans to move to West Hollywood





Is the city of West Hollywood getting a touch of royalty? The Daily Mail reports that Princess Eugenie has her eyes set on starting a new life in California, and according to friends, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent Prince Andrew’s daughter and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the details of homes near them in Montecito—however, the couple are most interested in homes in the creative city of West Hollywood, a source said. The potential move to WeHo makes sense as Princess Eugenie has worked at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London, as a director, since 2015, and has formed relationships with a number of artists. We reported here that Hauser & Wirth is opening a gallery in West Hollywood at 8980 Santa Monica Boulevard. The inauguration will take place on February 15, 2023, with the start of an exhibition by artist George Condo, entitled People Are Strange. If the rumors are true, she might have a job waiting for her at the new Hauser & Wirth in West Hollywood’s LGBT rainbow neighborhood. The Daily Mail calls the alleged move a version of their only Megxit as they plan to move across the pond to California after the birth of their second child. According to reports, this is not the first time that the Eugenie princes will live in the United States. She actually lived in New York for two years between 2013 and 2015, when she worked for auction house Paddle8. Jack and Eugenie currently split their time between the UK and Portugal. Jack works in high-end real estate development in Portugal. Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena was born on March 23, 1990, is a member of the British Royal Family. She is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a niece of King Charles III and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. At birth, she was 6th in line to the British throne and is now 11th. She is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. Born in Portland Hospital, London, Eugenie attended St George’s School and Marlborough College before attending Newcastle University, where she earned a BA in English Literature and Art History. She joined the auction house Paddle8 before taking a management position at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery. Eugenie also works privately with a number of charities including Children in Crisis and Anti-Slavery International. Eugenie married brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Their son August was born in February 2021. In January 2023, they announced they were expecting their second child.

