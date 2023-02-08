Super Bowl Ads Let You Play, Too | CU Boulder today

Image credit: PopCorners

Whether you like football or not, chances are you’re watching this year’s Super Bowl one way or another. For many, it’s through advertisements. Super Bowl ads have grown almost bigger than the big game itself, and big brands have mastered how to connect with their audience long before kickoff to engage you with their content.

In this Q&A, Alix Barasch, Associate Professor of Marketing at Leeds School of Business, shares the ins and outs of how the industry is changing, why celebrities still reign supreme over influencers and some of the most effective advertising of the Super Bowl this year.

Why is the Super Bowl so important for brands?

I always show my students Super Bowl commercials every year because it’s a cultural touchpoint for Americans. This is when most people in the United States get together and watch the same content. Especially with social media and all the niche outlets, it’s hard to capture so many eyeballs at once. As long as this game is still something so many people tune into, it will continue to be an advertiser’s dream.

Consumers want stories, they love stories, and to feel like their content entertains them. They’re okay with being advertised, but they want something in return.

Why do we see the same big brands every year?

The price will prevent many brands from entering the Super Bowl market. But there’s also plenty of research showing that continued brand presence in the Super Bowl commercial lineup actually amplifies that brand’s recall impact because people expect to see them. That means brands like M&Ms, Pringles, Doritos and big beer companies don’t want to take a break from the range.

How have Super Bowl advertisers embraced social media?

What’s really cool now is how brands have used social media to evolve the story leading to advertising. This is really how marketers get the most bang for their buck today. If you’re spending $7 million on 30 seconds of content, you’d like to stay in the minds of consumers, and a big part of that is producing integrated content that builds up to the big day. This year we’ve seen some of that content release even in December, with brands using social media, streaming platforms and other outlets to start teasing their campaigns.

This is very consistent with consumer psychology: consumers want stories, they love stories, and feel like their content entertains them. They’re okay with being advertised, but they want something in return.

Which brands are effective in giving consumers what they want?

Doitos has some of the best examples, both in the past and this year, of engaging with consumers to create their content. In the past, fans have voted on their favorite flavor of Doritos or have ordinary people create their 30 second ads, revealing the winner on the big day. This year they have a TikTok Contest where people can create triangle-based dances.

Another one I’m watching this year is the PopCorners commercial with Bryan Cranston. He posted a teaser on his social networks in January, and it’s going to be fun to see him resurrect his character as Walter White from Breaking Bad. It builds a lot of anticipation and adds suspense to the ads, not just the game outcome.

If social media is so essential, why not use influencers instead of celebrities?

Celebrities are a constant. This year, two-thirds of ads are expected to feature celebrities. Influencers just don’t have the same return as the recognition you get from a celebrity or major athlete. The Super Bowl is watched by all generations and of the 100-200 million people who watch, only so many of them are Gen Z or Millennials, the generations most likely to recognize influencers or YouTube celebrities.

Last year we saw a lot of crypto advertisements. What is this year’s crypto?

We ignite more and more with sports betting sites. For example, FanDuel released a build campaign with former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski throwing a 25-yard field goal at halftime. If successful, anyone who bet on the Super Bowl on FanDuel will split $10 million in free bets on the platform.

One of the great things about the FanDuels campaign is that they’re going to have specific behavioral actions they want consumers to engage in before the big day. While that might just mean a $5 bet, it does mean creating an account and committing to the product.

Which ad do you think wins the cake this year?

I’m really excited about the Downey ad because they have a mysterious celebrity that they are going to reveal on the big day. They previously released a 30-second ad teasing their Super Bowl spot: the celeb is covered in clothes and says he’s testing whether Downey’s 12-week fresh promise is really true.

What I love about this content, from a marketing perspective, is that it embeds the message with the attribute the brand is trying to communicate in this case, which is that Downeys products keep clothes fresh for 12 weeks.