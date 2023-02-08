Entertainment
Book review: Holding Fire, by Bryce Andrews
HOLDING FIRE: A Reckoning With the American West, by Bryce Andrews
You have to understand how badly I wanted to be a cowboy, writes Bryce Andrews at the start of his new, almost exhaustingly sincere memoir, Holding Fire: A Reckoning With the American West. Andrews grew up in Seattle, with parents who wouldn’t even allow him to have toy guns. But the family vacationed on a ranch in Montana, where he fell in love with common sense, courage and wild western joy. As a young man, he worked cattle and hunted, transforming himself into a cowboy, down to the metal plates and screws in his arm. But he cannot escape the feeling of being a poser, a passenger without a ticket who will be ejected from the train. His Pilgrim ancestry dates back to the Mayflower, and he carries an almost crippling sense of guilt for their exploitations of the native people, the land, and its animals.
The author projects his dilemma onto a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver he inherited from his grandfather. The finely crafted firearm is both a blued-steel link to our heroic past and a totem of its destructive culture, built not to shoot ducks or deer, but to kill people. On the one hand, he admires how shamelessly, on purpose, and hopes to be the same. On the other hand, he sometimes believes it means physical harm to him. He writes that his six empty chambers yawned, each eager for its ball.
His dilemma over guns is best summed up in an exchange with his father when Andrews takes a gun to confront a potential poacher. Better to have it and not need it, he said, repeating a bit of cowboy wisdom, than to need it and not have it. His father is unimpressed, telling him: If you bring that gun, you might end up using it. If you don’t, you won’t. This is a difficult argument to refute; Andrews takes the gun anyway.
At some point, like Hamlet’s mother, I wondered why it felt so special with Bryce Andrews, why he was so eager to embrace the guilt of past generations. He only says that the fact that my dramas are banal does not appease me. He considers throwing the gun away but thinks it would be tantamount to denying his grandfather’s memory. He even briefly but seriously considers moving to England or France, the homes of his ancestors.
One winter night, his remorse reaches a fever pitch as he reflects on the animals he has killed, sometimes to spare them further suffering. He seems unable to accept the fact that death was all around me and entirely beyond my control. He strips to stand naked in a snowstorm and cries like a heartbroken child. Later, he overhears mourners at a Salish funeral, honoring the dead with a song that made me want to cry, scream and ask for forgiveness. Dishonest that I am, I found all this a little complacent.
Eventually, he decides to melt down the gun and repurpose it as a restoration tool, a sort of pickaxe for planting trees. Because he wants to do it himself, he follows a long blacksmith’s apprenticeship, which requires him to burn a fair amount of coal. A man extremely sensitive to the environmental sins of his ancestors burning the dirtiest fossil fuels to atone for those wrongs? The irony goes unnoticed by the author.
Andrews has written books about grizzly bears and the harsh realities and satisfactions of working on a ranch. His sincerity is necessary for a story like Holding Fire, but it is not enough on its own. What could this book have been if it had brought other qualities, for example humor, or surprising and quirky characters or themes to elevate its tragedies to a higher level?
Bill Heavey is a freelance writer and author of four books.
HOLDING FIRE: A Reckoning With the American West | By Bryce Andrews | 254 pages | Sailor’s books | $28.99
