Book review: Holding Fire, by Bryce Andrews

At some point, like Hamlet’s mother, I wondered why it felt so special with Bryce Andrews, why he was so eager to embrace the guilt of past generations. He only says that the fact that my dramas are banal does not appease me. He considers throwing the gun away but thinks it would be tantamount to denying his grandfather’s memory. He even briefly but seriously considers moving to England or France, the homes of his ancestors.

One winter night, his remorse reaches a fever pitch as he reflects on the animals he has killed, sometimes to spare them further suffering. He seems unable to accept the fact that death was all around me and entirely beyond my control. He strips to stand naked in a snowstorm and cries like a heartbroken child. Later, he overhears mourners at a Salish funeral, honoring the dead with a song that made me want to cry, scream and ask for forgiveness. Dishonest that I am, I found all this a little complacent.

Eventually, he decides to melt down the gun and repurpose it as a restoration tool, a sort of pickaxe for planting trees. Because he wants to do it himself, he follows a long blacksmith’s apprenticeship, which requires him to burn a fair amount of coal. A man extremely sensitive to the environmental sins of his ancestors burning the dirtiest fossil fuels to atone for those wrongs? The irony goes unnoticed by the author.

Andrews has written books about grizzly bears and the harsh realities and satisfactions of working on a ranch. His sincerity is necessary for a story like Holding Fire, but it is not enough on its own. What could this book have been if it had brought other qualities, for example humor, or surprising and quirky characters or themes to elevate its tragedies to a higher level?

Bill Heavey is a freelance writer and author of four books.