ACE to Host Annual All-Sing Entertainment Event | Music

On February 25, the All-Campus Events Committee will host All-Sing 2023, an energetic singing competition that has been a UT tradition for more than 90 years.

The All Campus Events Committee manages the planning and execution of All-Sing, and the ACE Committee is committed to making All-Sing unique while honoring the rich history of the event. Founded in 1932, All-Sing needs to stay true to tradition while remaining relevant to new students.

All-Sing is the second event in a three-part competition that began in October with Homecoming and will culminate with Carnicus in April. Organizations will compete in the Group Singing Contest for a chance at the coveted ACE Cup. This year, nine groups are competing, representing a total of 16 organizations.

In preparation for the event, participating groups should be aware of two upcoming dates. There is a mandatory meeting on February 13 at 6 p.m. The dress rehearsal will take place in the student union auditorium on February 23 at 5 p.m.

All-Sing 2023 will be held in the Student Union Auditorium on February 25 at 2 p.m. This year, ACE has waived entry fees to encourage group participation, so tickets will cost members of the public $5 to offset the fee. Tickets will be offered wholesale to participating organizations and individually on campus starting next week.

Kylie Burke, president of ACEs All-Sing, emphasized that tickets aren’t limited to just participating organizations. Tickets will be available to all students, teachers, parents and other members of the Knoxville community.

There will be tickets for anyone who wants to come, Burke said.

Since last year’s performances, major adjustments have been made to All-Sing’s rules. With the help of others, Burke has spent hours editing and rewriting the rulebook to make sure it’s relevant, ethical, and up-to-date. Burke thinks the settlement is essential for group leaders to stay on top of requirements and meetings.

Make the rulebook your best friend, Burke said.

Many groups are affiliated with Greek organizations, but also include some of the more than 500 campus clubs and organizations. Grace Sadler, ACE member and alumni president, points out that ACE loves its relationship with Greek organizations, but also seeks to include more participants from other clubs and groups on campus.

We don’t want everyone to be all campus events if the whole campus isn’t participating, Sadler said.

Sadler mentioned that before Covid-19, there was more variety in the type of participating organizations, including groups representing various dormitories. Although registration is closed this year, she recommends that interested groups mark their calendars to register for Homecoming in the fall. She also advises future groups to pay attention to the regulations as they often change.

This year, groups will have a total stage time of 12 minutes with a maximum of 24 participants on stage. Performances include a combination of soloists, costumes, props, dance, and may include live instruments.

With respect to judging, ACE is separate from judging and has no influence on group scores. All-Sing judges are volunteers from the UT community, and ACE ensures judges are free from bias toward specific competitors. Judges look for various key aspects including sound, interpretation, technique and music. Qualities such as expression, rhythm, unity and blending will all be considered for each final note.

This year’s theme is Saturday Night Fever. The theme is influenced by the classic 1977 film starring John Travolta. Burke let other ACE members contribute and vote on various themes before deciding to make sure the theme was the best choice for creative and entertaining performances.

Sadler is excited for Saturday Night Fever. As President Carnicus last year, she understands how difficult it is to find a relevant theme that is easy to execute while avoiding themes from past events.

I hope to hear some Mamma Mia, personally, said Sadler.

With All-Sing 2023 less than three weeks away, band participants and ACE members are thrilled to see their hard work come to fruition. Burke, with the support of other CAOT members, has spent countless hours planning, advertising, organizing and sending out mass mailing lists.

I couldn’t have done it without help. I’m really excited to see it all put together. It’s crazy how much work it takes to plan something like that, Burke said.

For more information on All-Sing and purchasing tickets, check out the latest updates on the All-Sing 2023 VolLink website.