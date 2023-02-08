RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The worlds of publishing and entertainment are in the grip of an intolerant cult

Foyle’s War creator Anthony Horowitz has fallen foul of the Woke Police. His latest novel was censored by “sensitive readers” employed by his American publishers.

They objected to his use of the word “scalpel,” which they said was offensive to Native Americans, even though it comes from the Latin scalpellus, which means to cut, and has nothing to do with scalping.

The warriors of the native tribes that we must now describe as “First Nations” people removed the scalps of white settlers and kept them as trophies.

Not that Horowitz’s novel With A Mind To Kill has anything to do with the Wild West. It’s the third in his series of James Bond thrillers, after he took over from the late Ian Fleming, and is set largely in Russia and Eastern Europe. Not too many Navaho living in Leningrad, last anyone looked.

Oh, and the scalpel in question belonged to an actor playing a doctor. This too turned out to be “problematic”. The Sensibility Squad crossed out a description of the same character as having a face “that could have been carved out of wood”.

“It’s the latest woke diktat, which insists that only minority actors can play minority characters, only gay people can play gay people, etc. So no white comedian should ever be allowed to play Othello again. And so on’

This has been taken as a reference to the statues of “cigar shop Indians” that once stood in front of virtually every tobacconist in America, like those models of children in irons that appeared outside Woolworths in the British streets, to raise funds for Dr Barnardo’s homes.

I’m only surprised they didn’t also complain about an actor playing a doctor because he didn’t have the relevant medical qualifications and the role wasn’t within his “lived experience”.

It’s the latest woke diktat, which insists that only minority actors can play minority characters, only gay people can play gay people, and so on. So no white comedian should ever be allowed to play Othello again. And so on.

Of course, this does not apply to black actors, who are positively encouraged to play traditional white roles, which is why TV series set in rural England of the 1940s and 1950s must feature a significant number of characters. black, even if they would have been rare, if not non-existent, 70 years ago.

Of course, modern productions set in large, multicultural cities such as London and Birmingham need to reflect the demographics. But that doesn’t explain why Vera, based around a female detective in Northumberland, should feature such a large percentage of black characters, when the latest 2021 census reported that 97.6% of residents describe themselves as “white “.

Yet the same culture warriors who demand diversity and “authenticity” in casting plays and TV shows simultaneously insist that intact male rapists should be able to identify as women, without asking questions. questions, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

Yet it has nothing to do with truth or fairness. It’s about politics, about imposing a perverse worldview through the looking glass that bears no resemblance to real life. Shamefully, bullied companies and executives who want to get wid-da-kidz down, are only too willing to accept this folly.

As Horowitz and other authors and creators have discovered, the publishing and entertainment worlds are in the grip of this intolerant cult.

Novels, plays, and TV dramas must all push the woke agenda or they will be “canceled.” Language itself undergoes a full frontal assault.

The Mail on Sunday has gotten its hands on new guidelines on what we can and cannot say. They hail, of course, from ultra-woke California and fall under the title Evolving From Violent Language.

Out will “kill two birds with one stone”. Next is “feed two birds one scone”. Out will ‘roll with the punches’. Arrive “let’s move on”.

Other proscribed phrases include “whipping a dead horse” and “stabbing” something.

You couldn’t invent.

It’s fine to dismiss this as La-La Land nonsense. But as we’ve seen with everything from the jaw-dropping madness of Black Lives Matter to the promotion of trans ideology everywhere from schools to public office, this politically-motivated madness is rapidly crossing the Atlantic and becoming orthodoxy. in Britain, with buttons.

It’s so “with pimples on” isn’t considered offensive to male rapists who identify as women. Take the case of the Exeter Chiefs rugby team who were forced to change their name because it was insulting to Native Americans despite the fact that the number of complaints from outraged Apaches living in the West Country was, uh, lower to zero.

I’m sure Anthony Horowitz knows how they must be feeling, after his novel was filled with sensitive readers acting on behalf of the First Nations community. It got me wondering how his fabulous Foyle War would have turned out had it been subjected to the scrutiny of the modern-day woke police.

Foyle, played by Michael Kitchen, waits impatiently outside his Hastings home for his driver Samantha Stewart, played by Honeysuckle Weeks, who was recently convicted of drunk driving. Her defense was that she was fleeing an unwanted sexual encounter with a friend and her lover. . .

Sorry sir, I was held up by the riot on the waterfront between trans activists and Terfs who oppose gay public amenities.

That doesn’t explain why you’re an hour late.

I had to take a detour to avoid new bike lanes and low traffic areas, sir. Vehicles are backed up at Bexhill.

That’s no excuse, Samantha.

I know, sir. But I’d rather you call me Sam. I’ve decided to identify as a man in the future. I thought it might help my career prospects. I hope to become a fighter pilot.

Not so much ‘Goodbye Sam, hello Samantha’. More “Goodbye Samantha, Hello Sam?”

That sort of thing, yes, sir.

Are you sure that’s completely wise? You might want to reconsider. My son has just been refused by the RAF on the grounds that he is a white, heterosexual male.

But don’t they know there’s a Battle of Britain, sir? They must need all the drivers they can get.

I guess they must. But that doesn’t matter to the War Office. They have quotas to respect and only want to recruit women and members of ethnic minorities. No wonder they call them “The Few”.

Are we going to get Sergeant Milner back?

No, he joined the paratroopers, despite his iron leg. They are particularly keen on recruiting unidexters, who are underrepresented in the Parachute Regiment.

Good for Milner.

By the way, what did you do with the car?

It’s a rainbow paint job, sir.

For God’s sake. It’s a Wolsley. They only come in black. It will make us a sitting duck when the bombers come.

I know, sir, but these are the orders of the chief of police. He wants us to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQWERTY+ community. By the way, he says you should paint your nails and put on those high-heeled shoes.

But I have to meet Hilda Pierce from MI5 later. What will she think when I arrive with a pair of stilettos?

I don’t think he will care, sir. Hilda identifies as male for the duration. In fact, some of us have always had our suspicions. These brogues are a dead giveaway.

Step on it, Sam. Sergeant Brooks and a few uniforms are waiting for us on the pier. We are shutting down the Wild West series on the grounds that it is offensive to Native Americans.

Very good sir. But the acceleration is pretty slow since they removed the motor and replaced it with the electric dynamo from Brookie’s buggy. Would you mind pedaling a little faster?

After the pier, we head to Walmington-on-Sea. Apparently the commander of the local Home Guard made disparaging remarks about the Germans and one of his soldiers sang about Herr Hitler being deficient in the trouser department. We need to arrest them for hate crimes.

(Sam deflects violently.)

Go ahead, Sam. Have you been drinking?

Well, yes, actually. I drank some sweet sherry after escaping a compromising situation?

Compromise ?

Yes sir. My friend Ruby tried to get me on a sexual encounter with her and a GI from the local airbase.

Nothing to be ashamed of these days, Sam.

I know, sir, but I couldn’t determine if I was supposed to identify as male or female for the purposes of the threesome.

Uh, absolutely. Could you stop and help me loosen this peplum. You don’t have a scalpel on you, do you?