Escapology Opens Macomb County’s First Venue in Downtown Mount Clemens – Macomb Daily





The first thing you notice upon entering the Escapology gaming facility in downtown Mount Clemens is a wall of 27 clocks arranged in a steampunk-style setting. “It goes with our theme that you have one hour to escape from one of our rooms,” said James DiFalco, one of the two co-owners. “Clocks show that time is of the essence.” The wall also serves as an interesting backdrop for a photo after the teams have finished playing Escapology, the latest attraction to call Mount Clemens home. It’s an escape game for up to eight players who piece together clues, solve puzzles, and complete room tasks within an hour in order to “escape.” The 3,800 square foot building, which once housed Fondue Room, opened last week on Macomb Place in the heart of downtown. Over the past few weeks, passers-by have been “hamstringing,” constantly asking when construction work will be finished so they can come in and start playing, according to DiFalco. His team has invested $500,000 in renovating the structure in Escapology over the past two years. “Escapology is for people who love the challenge of solving puzzles, playing games or theme parks,” he said. “No matter your experience level or age, you can have a great time here.” When the game is over, players receive a free photo of themselves as a souvenir. Escapology is a licensed franchise of CBS and Warner Bros. At Mount Clemens, the first two rooms to open so far include a Scooby Doo theme and Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Five more games will open throughout the year, including Batman and Christmas themed ones. Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp visited Escapology last weekend, along with her husband, Paul, and son Miles. They gave the place a boost. “The three of us had a blast trying to solve the mystery and beat the clock,” the mayor said in a Facebook post. “We will definitely be back to try again.” DiFalco, which also owns an insurance agency on Macomb Place, stumbled upon the building in 2020, which had been closed for years. He realized that it would be an interesting stopover for families, romantic evenings, a group of friends, birthdays or corporate team building events. One of the reasons Mount Clemens’ location is unique is the ease of walking to the town center with its collection of bars, eateries and eateries, making it a great place to stop before or after a meal. “It’s a perfect match for us and the downtown community, which could use another entertainment option,” DiFalco said. DiFalco hopes to partner with places such as Bath City Bistro or Abbibo where players could get a discount on food or drink. Anna Rizzo, owner of Champagne Chocolates, said she was considering such a deal. “We’re looking at a package with a box of chocolates and an Escapology event debuting for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “If all goes well, we can continue.” Fees range from $25 per player Monday through Thursday, to $35 Friday through Saturday. The hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 11 p.m. on weekends. For more information, call 586-649-7943 or visit [email protected] 6-year-old Macomb County boy makes national headlines with $1,000 Grubhub order COMET seizes half a kilogram of fentanyl in Detroit Small animal rescues challenge animal welfare advocates Ken Morris: Uncle Sam finally has good news for retirement savers Washington Township. Firefighters rescue deer from Stony Creek ice

