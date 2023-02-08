Art on the Boardwalk Comes to the Talking Stick Entertainment District





The Art on the Boardwalk outdoor festival will celebrate the spring revival in Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12, with free admission and parking. Art on the Boardwalk will feature talented local and regional artisans displaying fine arts, crafts, home decor and specialty gift items, according to a press release. Guests can enjoy live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. by The Chacons, a brother and sister duo playing classic pop and rock songs with a soul and jazz vibe. Children can create their own works of art and participate in the coloring contest.

The first 50 adults will receive a free tote bag on Friday morning at the show’s opening when they show up at the Sundance Creek Promotions booth. Budding artists from Salt River Elementary will display their masterpieces in the Student Art Exhibit. Participants can vote for their favorite to help the top three student artists win a prize. “Art on the Boardwalk lets you connect with local artisans to discover the story behind the art,” Dina Giovale, event producer at Sundance Creek Promotions, said in a written statement. “Come discover a dazzling array of specialty arts, crafts and gift items from masterful artists and salespeople that are sure to fill that empty spot in your home or impress anyone on your shopping list. And, make sure you to ask about customizations and special commission items to get the perfect size, shape and color. The Arizona boardwalk features several valley attractions, including the OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, and Pangea: Land of Dinosaurs, in addition to several restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.

Participants can begin their creative journey by purchasing unique creations at the Art on the Boardwalk festival. Then visitors can learn about marine life, butterflies, or interesting dinosaur facts. When guests are hungry, Johnny Rockets, Reef Snackbar or Pangea Grill are ready to serve. End the afternoon listening to live performances, take part in a children’s coloring contest and shop more at the art festival. Art on the Boardwalk attendees will enjoy the intimate shopping atmosphere of the Sundance Creek festival to enjoy live music, beautiful spring weather, and scenic desert mountain views. For more information or to become an exhibitor, visit sundancecreekpromotions.com or call 480-297-1179. Free entry and parking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/scottsdale-independent/stories/art-on-the-boardwalk-coming-to-talking-stick-entertainment-district,366067 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

