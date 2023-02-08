Protagonist Pictures Launches Sales on Neon, QC Entertainment Horror It Lives Inside (Exclusive) | News





UK-based sales company Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales at this month’s European Film Market (EFM) of Bishal Duttas’ horror He lives insidewhich will world premiere in March at SXSW in the Midnighters section, with Neon releasing the film theatrically in the US later this year. The title is produced by the American teams Neon and To go out And BlacKkKlansman producer QC Entertainment and follows a girl who is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with his legacy to defeat him. Dutta drew inspiration for his feature debut from his own childhood experience of being born in India before emigrating to be raised in America, drawing inspiration from both Indian demonic legend and a story of personal family of Duttas grandfather. The cast includes the star of the Netflix series I have never Megan Suri alongside Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay and Betty Gabriel. Dutta wrote the original screenplay based on a story he wrote with Ashish Mehta. QC Entertainment’s Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick produced, with Neon, Edward H. Hamm Jr, Jameson Parker, Arielle Voisvert and Shawn Williamson executive producing. With To go out, QC Entertainment has helped set the current standard for quality and marketability in the modern horror genre. Their producing talent combined with Neons’ impeccable taste and distribution prowess formed the dream team for Bishal’s stunning film, said Protagonists business manager George Hamilton. short duttas Life in color premiere in Cannes. He is also directing a feature film in development with James Wan and his Atomic Monster banner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/protagonist-pictures-launches-sales-on-neon-qc-entertainment-horror-it-lives-inside-exclusive/5178871.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos