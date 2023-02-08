Entertainment
Bitcoin-savvy cybercriminals use 2021 bug to launch global ransomware attack
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
Hello crunchies!
Our favorite read today was Connies piece with tips for startups that have the government as their target customer.
In honor of Black History Month, we want to share some good news for the founders of BIPOC as more funding becomes available: Dominique Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. In the meantime, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capitals New Team Raises $50M Opportunity Fund reserved for social impact businesses and founders of color. Christina And It came
TechCrunch’s Top 3
-
Young and vulnerable: Carly reports that hackers have been busy exploiting a two-year-old VMware flaw to launch a large-scale ransomware campaign that targets thousands of organizations around the world. More than 3,200 VMware servers have been compromised, she writes.
-
I have the magic in me: Hey, GitHub Copilot, the Magic code generation platform is hot on your heels. Kyle reports that Magic, which raised $23 million in new funding led by Alphabets CapitalG, aims to significantly reduce the time and financial cost of software development, said co-founder and CEO Eric Steinberger.
-
Getting the healthcare industry back to good labor supply: Labor market ShiftMed says high fees paid to traveling nurses over the past three years have eaten into hospital budgets as exhausted nurses leave the industry, Christina reports. He got $200 million to fill the gap in this shortage by taking care of nurses.
Startups and VCs
Today is the return of Veteran Founders Day, it seems. Natasha L reports that the founder of Spotify Daniel Ek is back with Neko and another preventative healthcare spinwhile Sarah writes that the co-founder of Zenly Antoine Martin launches a new social application, Amo.
Good news for chickens and vegans alike: Rebellyous, a startup that strives to build a better chicken, has raised at least $20 million in new funds, Harris reports. The Seattle-based venture-backed company calls its production technology the most advanced plant-based meat-making system on the planet.
Not enough? Well, let’s shake the history trees and see what comes crashing down:
-
J/K, could we get our money back please?: Jacqueline reports that FTX wants politicians and PACs return their donations.
-
Self-driving in yikes-ville: EV SPAC Canoo agrees to sell $52 million worth of stock stay alive, Kirsten reports.
-
Triple Threat, Tested: Simple HealthKit tackles health equity with diagnosis and treatment at home, Christina reports.
-
Up, up and away: Voyager Space raises $80 million as it continues development on the private space station, Starlab, in Aria.
-
For everyone: Roman reports that the French venture capital fund Ovni Capital is presenting itself with a new fund of 50 million, supporting startups with global ambitions.
To improve technical interview close rates, give candidates feedback (good or bad)
Picture credits: We are (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
“White coat syndrome” occurs when patients register artificially high blood pressure because they are anxious about seeing a doctor.
Technical interviews are similar: In a survey that analyzed data from 1,000 people who conducted 100,000 interviews, a quarter of candidates who received a passing grade initially thought they had failed.
“Our research shows that 43% of all candidates consistently underestimate their technical interview performance,” said Aline Lerner, Founder and CEO of interviewing.io.
In a comprehensive post on TC+, she offers a manual for collecting and sharing “honest (and sometimes harsh) feedback” and asking post-interview questions that create objective benchmarks.
“Only about 25% of candidates make regular interviews,” Lerner writes. “That means a candidate you reject today could be someone you want to hire six months from now.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
In the ongoing battle between India’s IT ministry and apps, PayUs LazyPay became the latest victim, pot holder writing. But it’s for a good cause, if you think about it: the country is cracking down on the misuse of consumer data. Speaking of blocked apps, pot holder also writes that India blocks over 230 betting and lending appssome with ties to China.
Meanwhile, his Dells look to bad news. The company said it would lay off 5% of its global workforce, Ron reports. And if you have this on your BINGO card, you can mark the move as an unfortunate result of the current economic climate.
Lots of news follows, so grab a drink and a snack and let yourself dive in:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-bitcoin-demanding-cybercriminals-230534648.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bitcoin-savvy cybercriminals use 2021 bug to launch global ransomware attack
- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies helping Boris Johnson secure £800,000 loan while PM
- Protagonist Pictures Launches Sales on Neon, QC Entertainment Horror It Lives Inside (Exclusive) | News
- Your essential trend guide for the Copenhagen Fashion Weeks Fall 2023 season
- Art on the Boardwalk Comes to the Talking Stick Entertainment District
- Escapology Opens Macomb County’s First Venue in Downtown Mount Clemens – Macomb Daily
- Weather and years of war hamper rescue efforts after devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – BBC News
- Highlights of PAUSE: 60 years of CIFF – PAUSE Online
- RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: The worlds of publishing and entertainment are in the grip of an intolerant cult
- ACE to Host Annual All-Sing Entertainment Event | Music
- Six Flags Entertainment Stock Shows Relative Price Performance Up; Still shy of the key reference
- The see-through dress made another red carpet appearance at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Premiere