Knock at the Cabin drops Avatar at the box office Daily Press

For the first time in almost two months, the box office does not belong to the Blues.

After seven weeks as the best movie in theatersAvatar: The Way of Water was eventually knocked out of the top spot by M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Knock at the Cabin and octogenarian comedy 80s for Brady.

Knock at the Cabin, a home invasion horror flick with an apocalyptic riff, dethroned James Cameron’s 3D sci-fi epic with $14.2 million in ticket sales in U.S. theaters and Canadians, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The Universal Pictures release stars Dave Bautista as one of four strangers who approach a vacationing family in a rural cabin.

The opening of Knock at the Cabin came before some of Shyamalans recent releases. His latest film, 2021s Old, about a beach that rapidly ages those who visit it, launched with $16.9 million and eventually collected $90.1 million worldwide. His 2019 film Glass, the third installment in the directors’ Unbreakable trilogy, opened with $40.3 million on track to gross $247 million worldwide. All other films directed by Shyamalan have opened better than Knock at the Cabin.

But Knock at the Cabin still marks Shyamalan’s seventh film as a director to open No. 1. With a modest budget of $20 million, Knock at the Cabin should easily turn a profit. The film, which received mostly positive reviews from critics (68% on Rotten Tomatoes), added another $7 million internationally.

Second place was 80 for Brady, a comedy about four friends (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field) who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. It opened with around $12.5 million. Shortly after announcing his retirement from football (again)Tom Brady attended the premiere of the film.

Paramount Pictures used a unique strategy in releasing 80 for Brady. While many films have sought to capitalize on higher ticket prices through large format or 3D screenings or price increases, which films like The Batman have tried, Paramount has gone the other way on 80 for Brady. The studio has partnered with exhibitors, including the biggest chains, to play 80 for Brady at matinee prices to help appeal to its vastly older audience. (Half of ticket buyers were over 55.)

It seemed to work. At a time when comedies have struggled a lot in theaters, 80 for Brady (with a production budget of $28 million) had one of the best openings for a live-action comedy in years. The reduced prices are to continue for the rest of the films released.

Avatar: The Way of Water slipped to number three with $10.8 million domestically in its eighth weekend. The No. 1 movie streak was 2009’s Avatar series. In the past four decades, only these two from Cameron and his 1997 Titanic have had such sustained box office reigns.

The Waterway continues to do particularly well overseas, where its $27.9 million over the weekend brought its overall total to $2.17 billion worldwide. This ranks it as the fourth-grossest of all time; Cameron with two Avatar and Titanic films now accounts for three of the top four.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas took in $5.1 million to land in fifth place. The BTS concert footage is taken from their October 2022 performance in Busan, South Korea, a farewell show before the group began a two-year hiatus. It opened in 1,111 locations.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Knock on the booth, $14.2 million.

2. 80 for Brady, $12.5 million.

3. Avatar: The Way of the Water, $10.8 million.

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $8 million.

5. BTS: Still to come in theaters, $5.1 million.

6. A man named Otto, $4.2 million.

7. M3gan, $3.8 million.

8. Missing, $3.7 million.

9. The Chosen Season 3 Finale, $3.6 million.

10. Pathan, $2.8 million.