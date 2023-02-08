Celebrate Black History Month in Ottawa





Afrotech Two entrepreneurial sisters, Resa Solomon-St. Lewis and Tracey Solomon joined forces to create Afrotecha store that showcases and sells the work of black artisans. Located in the heart of the Byward Market Square, you’ll find bath and body products, home decor, jewelry, dolls, snacks and more. Discover the co-founders, artisans and the history of the store here. JTM Restaurant Bar JTM Restaurant Bar is a black-owned restaurant by day and a bar by night. Stop by to discover one of their many signature dishes, steak frites, jerk dip, and more. Want to sip something, too? Try a JTM specialty cocktail, like Mint to Be or Smoked Apple Whiskey. Ready to party all night? This restaurant turns into a lively bar, with a DJ, bottle service and good vibes. Luxe Blooms Flower Cafe You like flowers ? Then you have to visit the Luxury Blooms Flower Cafe, a black-owned business in the ByWard Market neighborhood. You can order beautiful bouquets made by a florist and have them delivered to the Ottawa area and beyond. You can also enjoy the flowers while sipping on one of their specialty coffees, smoothies or cocktails. Want to take it up a notch? Order the tea. With a wall of pink roses and the perfect Hey neon sign, you’ll feel like the queen or king that you are. Anaya Arts Find everything you are looking for at Anaya Arts, a black-owned store in the CF Rideau Center and Bayshore Shopping Center. Fiona Khaemba, co-founder of Anaya Arts, launched the brand with the vision of providing representation of black women and has broadened its vision to include other communities as well. It’s your one stop shop for wall art, apparel and accessories. Need the perfect gift? Treat yourself or your friends and family to something really special. Anaya Arts works with artists from all over the world and even offers unique original pieces. Labarang designs Celebrate life’s great moments with Labarang designs. This black-owned clothing store located in the city center offers a personalized end-of-year ball and bridal Dresses. Stand out in something completely unique to you as Labarang Designs captures your essence in one of their high quality garments. playground This black-owned men’s fashion store in the Glebe neighborhood takes things to the next level with trained stylists offering full wardrobe service. Access carefully curated items ranging from fine clothing, shoes, toiletries, accessories, books and homewares. THE playground prides itself on being transparent and durable. The impact of the items they sell on the planet is just as important as how they look and feel. First bite treats Croissants + waffles = Croffes. This is exactly what you will find on First bite treatsa black-owned bakery located in downtown Ottawa. Co-founders Elias Ali and Abdallah Jama originally wanted to open a donut shop, but instead found the perfect recipe for what they fondly call Croffes. These delicious treats come in a variety of flavors like Oreo and Biscoff. There’s also a weekly special you won’t want to miss. Bacchanalia Resa Solomon-St. Lewis, co-founder of Afrotechture, is also owner and award-winning chef of Bacchanaliaa company that offers appetizing Caribbean dishes, made to order. With pickup and delivery options available, dinner for the family is stress-free and full of flavor. Need a caterer for an event? Baccanal has you covered. Ritual on Hand You’ll find Ritual on Main in a charming heritage building on Main Street in Stittsville. This trendy cafe owned by Chi Chi Houron serves delicious lunches, lattes and local treats surrounded by neon signs and lots of plants. Also part of the store, you can purchase a curated selection of clothing and accessories. With its inspired interior, it’s an Instagram-worthy place to enjoy on weekends and weekdays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ottawatourism.ca/en/ottawa-insider/celebrate-black-history-month-ottawa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos