Super Bowl ad: WMU expert shares what to look for during the Big Game | UGM News





Contact: Erin Flynn

February 7, 2023 KALAMAZOO, Mich. Between elaborate appetizers, raffles and, yes, football, the most anticipated moments of football’s biggest night tend to happen off the pitch. Super Bowl commercials are often the focal point of the big event. And costing over $7 million for just 30 seconds, the competition for viewers’ attention is fierce. Greg Gerfen “In fact, most Super Bowl advertisers have already started to wrap their ads with other ads running basically for their ads,” says Greg Gerfen, advertising and promotions executive-in-residence and marketing instructor at Western Michigan University. . Gerfen has been in the game for decades, joining the University after more than 33 years in advertising and account management for world-class brands such as The UPS Store, Hormel, Tyson, Merck and Campbell Soup Company, among others. . He’s spotted the competition to give you an overview of the top five trends to watch when it comes to Super Bowl ads: Marks will build intrigue before the game. Brands are launching teaser campaigns, giving hints about what or who might be in their Super Bowl ads. Perhaps the brand that’s getting the most attention is M&M’s, which has said the use of its cartoon candy mouthpieces will be discontinued due to internet controversy over how the characters were modernized. Will they make an appearance or not? FanDuel is another brand setting the stage for a Super Bowl stunt. The company hired retired Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski to attempt a live field goal during the game. Fans who place bets through the app have a chance to win a share of $10 million in free bets. Brand collaborations will be common.With the high cost of in-game advertising, brands are partnering and advertising together. Combining two unexpected brands can create an extra level of excitement and grab more attention from viewers. A few collaborations to watch: Molson Coors and DraftKings, General Motors and Netflix, Michelob Ultra and Netflix, golf apparel shopping sites, and Heineken Zero with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The advertisements will be a “who’s who” of celebrities. Celebrities will dominate ads this year. From Hollywood stars to music stars and former athletes, dozens of celebrities will be making appearances in this year’s commercials. More liquor brands will advertise in-game than ever before. Super Bowl LVII represents the first time in 30 years that Anheuser-Busch has not had the exclusive right to advertise alcohol. It will be happy hour for brands like Coors Lite, Miller Lite, Remy Martin Cognac and Heineken to join the Anheuser-Busch brands in the game. Expect QR codes to appear on your screen. Since many consumers use multiple screens at once, brands will try to keep everyone engaged with their messages by offering QR codes. By scanning the code, consumers will be rewarded with chances to win prizes, see more content, and possibly score money-saving opportunities.

For more WMU news, arts and eventsvisit WMU News online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wmich.edu/news/2023/02/70643 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos